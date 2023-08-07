NEBRASKA CITY — There’s something about the apple doughnut.

A staple for decades, the apple doughnut is part of a shared experience of tens of thousands of Nebraskans who have visited Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard near Nebraska City.

Exactly one month into his tenure as the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s top administrator, Rodney Bennett can say he, too, has savored an apple doughnut.

At the first stop on a three-day trek across the state, Bennett motions to his wife of 30 years, Temple, and points to the half-eaten breakfast pastry on a plate in front of him: “These are dangerous.”

The doughnut might be a small thing, but after months of vacuuming up whatever he could about Nebraska and its public university in articles and videos, what Bennett called “a theoretical approach” to learning about his new home, the small things are a chance to move from theory into practice.

Bennett was named the 21st chancellor of UNL in May, becoming the first person appointed to that position from outside the university system since Chancellor James C. Moeser was hired away from the University of South Carolina in 1996.

Being a newly minted Cornhusker carries more advantages than disadvantages, said Bennett, who was most recently the president of the University of Southern Mississippi for nearly a decade.

“When you’re at a place for a long time — and this is no criticism — it’s sometimes hard to see the forest for the trees,” Bennett said. “I think a new, fresh set of eyes brings a different perspective on what’s taking place and what needs to take place.”

Tall and gregarious, the mass communications major said he recognizes that giving the land grant university system a fresh look is a lot of work.

The 56-year-old, who has worked in higher education for more than three decades, said he views it as part of the job.

“One of the things I pride myself in is investing the time doing my due diligence to learn about an organization and learn about the culture,” he said.

Last week, the Bennetts set out with leaders and faculty members of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources on the Roads Scholars Tour, an annual excursion that exposes researchers to new people, places, and opportunities across the university’s “statewide campus.”

That included stops at UNL’s agricultural research centers in Harvard, North Platte, Scottsbluff, and at the Gudmundsen Sandhills Laboratory, which provided key insights into the work and outreach taking place across the Cornhusker state.

In between, two dozen Huskers walked the prairie at Homestead National Historic Park near Beatrice, looked down on the world’s largest railyard from the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte, and summited Scotts Bluff National Monument near Gering.

Bennett said each of those experiences and interactions is part of the careful and constant study that will lead to understanding and appreciating UNL and Nebraska more.

“Now, not only can you talk about Kimmel Orchard, you’ve had the apple fritter there, you’ve been on the hayrack ride,” he said. “It isn’t an abstract concept anymore, it’s something that becomes a part of you, whether you’re in Lincoln or another part of the state or even the world.”

Compassion for students

When it hasn’t been the focus of his career, higher education has often been at periphery of Bennett’s life.

From his grandparents’ house in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he lived with his mother and older sister when he was young, Bennett could see the state’s land-grant research university in the distance: “I always say we were in the shadows of UT.”

His single mother, JoAnnetta, worked the night shift at the Levi’s denim jean factory in Knoxville to support Bennett and his older sister, Denise, often coming home covered in dirt and blue ink, until she decided to make a change.

“She just decided, ‘I’ve got two kids, and I need to figure out what I’m going to do,’” Bennett said, so JoAnnetta enrolled in Knoxville College, a historically Black liberal arts college, where she studied education while continuing to work her shift at the factory.

JoAnnetta eventually earned a degree and taught special education and elementary students in the Knoxville City School District for the next 36 years, Bennett said, including her son when he was in the third grade.

Bennett’s father, Robert, who eventually married his mother after she graduated from college, also attended Knoxville College and the University of Tennessee. He didn’t graduate, but enjoyed a long, successful career working for the federal government in nearby Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

As the child of two college-going parents, Bennett said enrolling in postsecondary education was expected: “There was no other choice.”

Bennett went to Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, which would shape his life in multiple ways.

It was at Middle Tennessee State where Bennett would meet Temple Whiteside, a native of Greeneville, Tennessee, who was pursuing a degree in business.

The two met in a history class and dated for five years before getting married. Temple later worked in career services and recruitment at various colleges and universities.

While at Middle Tennessee State, Bennett struggled academically in his first two years. He floundered in introductory courses in biology, mathematics and engineering and earned middling grades in many of his other classes.

“My early start with college was a complete disaster and is something I’ve never been proud of or really talked about,” Bennett said.

As part of becoming the priority candidate for UNL’s top job — state law requires a 30-day vetting period — Bennett said he was forced to publicly confront what he described as a source of embarrassment when the university posted his academic transcripts.

He said he wondered if the people of Nebraska would fault the 18- and 19-year-old who thought he knew it all and refused to hold himself accountable.

“I think it took coming here to kind of embrace it,” he said. “How can I use this for the greater good? I think that’s where I am now.”

Bennett said his exhaustion “at the status quo” of being an underperforming student and the notion that he might be a 21- or 22-year-old retaking classes alongside the first-year students and sophomores led him to find his way into an academic adviser’s office.

Together, they charted a way forward, and after graduating with an undergraduate degree, Bennett sailed through his master’s and doctoral programs.

“The university administrator I am, my compassion for students, and really just wanting to put the best sort of resources and people in front of them stems from that,” Bennett said.

At Southern Miss, Bennett said he asked faculty members to reach out to the underperforming students in their classes and intervene, peeling back the layers to understand what might be preventing them from doing better and connecting them with the resources on campus.

“Let’s go as far as we can to give a person an opportunity,” he said. “Let’s not be quick to dismiss and write somebody off.”

One handshake at a time

Despite a less-than-stellar start as a college student, Bennett has found success in a series of administrative positions that culminated in NU President Ted Carter offering him the leadership position at UNL earlier this year.

Carter, at the end of a five-month national search, said Bennett’s focus on student success, which developed during his turnaround at Middle Tennessee State, made him “the right leader at exactly the right time.”

Bennett will also lean on experiences working in the student life offices at Middle Tennessee State, Winthrop University in South Carolina, and as the vice president for student affairs at the University of Georgia, as his tenure at UNL unfolds in the coming months.

He said student success and ensuring students are connected to the university and the state remains at the forefront of his concerns.

During a hayrack ride tour of the 85 acres of apples, peaches, pears, and other fruits at Kimmel Orchard, Bennett listened intently as Emily Martindale, a junior agricultural education major from Brewster, listed all the ways she’s connected to UNL.

When Martindale mentioned her work mentoring other students enrolled in ag programs, Bennett cut in: “I think your mentorship is so important, thank you for what you do.”

Building a university community focused on student success is part of what Bennett said are “the fundamentals and basics” he wants UNL to recommit itself to during his tenure.

“I know that sounds corny, but I think it’s important we know the baseline of what the fundamentals and basics are of what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We need to revisit what students and families and alumni and taxpayers are expecting us to be plugged into.”

He also says he wants to be a visible presence, both on campus and across the state, explaining it squared with advice he took to heart from a senior administrator more than 30 years ago who told him “the best administrators are the ones who don’t try to administer sitting behind a desk.”

Temple, who accompanied Bennett on the three-day tour across Nebraska, said the opportunities to get out of the office and be among students and Nebraskans is the same way they have approached their time at previous universities.

“We’re going into it like we have everywhere, one handshake at a time and one day at a time,” she said. “We’re going to learn and grow and be out in the community.”

So far, Bennett said he’s encouraged by the response to his being named chancellor. As the period of doing due diligence becomes a call to action, Bennett said he’ll also look for a “call to action” to engage Nebraskans in their public university.

“The level of engagement we’ve seen so far from people in town, across the state and the country has been wonderful,” he said. “When you have a core group of people pulling in the same direction all for the betterment of the university, we can do a lot with that.”