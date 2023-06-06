The plain envelope addressed to “Mr. & Mrs. Queer” arrived at the Papillion home at the end of May.

It contained a one-page, typewritten letter calling the couple “Un-American” and telling them they didn’t belong in the neighborhood. The letter was signed: “Your conservative neighbors of Papillion.”

The rainbow-colored pride flag that the couple had hanging in their front yard apparently prompted the un-neighborly note.

“What kind of sickening, nauseating, bizarre, vile, weird society are you promoting?” said the letter, which has been circulating on social media in recent days.

The man and woman who received the letter were flabbergasted. The 3-foot-by-5-foot flag had been hanging in an alcove at their home near Halleck Park without incident for three years until they placed it on a new flagpole three months ago.

They don’t plan to take it down.

“I want my kids’ friends to feel safe and heard if they are in my home,” the woman said. “For me, it’s just showing our home is a safe home, and we don’t judge or worry about anything” other than the health and happiness of the people around them.

The couple asked that they not be identified in order to protect their children.

Papillion City Councilman Jason Gaines hasn’t seen the letter but said: “It’s always inappropriate for people to send hateful speech.”

Many of those who commented on social media after learning of the letter were supportive of the couple and were either saddened or angry that someone decided to send it. The letter had no return address.

The letter noted that many residents of the neighborhood served in the military and protected the nation’s freedoms. Now, the letter-writer said, the couple was improperly taking advantage of those freedoms — even though the man who received the letter is a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

“I don’t think this person understands the freedoms we fought for, which includes hanging a pride flag and being what you want to be,” the couple said.

The couple said they had discussed whether the pride flag might make them a target, but they said they haven’t felt threatened since receiving the letter. They said they didn’t contact law enforcement and are determined to lead their normal lives.

“Clearly it was someone with ignorant views and values,” they said. “They are cowardly by sending something in the post. It’s good to have different views and actually discuss them (rather) than sending a letter.”

Another house a few blocks away has Confederate flag in the front yard, they noted, but they have said nothing.

Although the couple didn’t want to worry their children, they did discuss the letter with their teenage son.

“Of course, he was like, ‘We need a bigger flag.’”