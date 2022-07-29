Lexington Regional Health Center, UNK collaborate to host Diversity in Health Care Camp

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney collaborated to host the first Diversity in Health Care Camp on Monday, July 11.

Jill Denker, Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison, said six participants from Lexington, Grand Island and Kearney toured the LRHC where they learned about different health care careers and talked with providers and interpreters about diversity in their professions.

Mandy Sand, Director of Talent and Workforce Engagement, coordinated the event.

“During their tour, the students explored the fields of speech language pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, surgery, nursing and medical lab science. In the lab, the students took part in a blood typing activity. In patient rooms, they watched nurses demonstrate activities such as ultrasounds and an IV administration,” per UNK Communications.

“With the shortage of health care workers in rural Nebraska,” Julie Calahan, UNK Health Science Explorers Coordinator said, “the camp was the perfect experience for students to explore health care in-depth at a rural, critical care hospital. And hopefully, the students will one day work in the same setting.”

Denker said LRHC was excited to host the event and this was one of the first Diversity in Health Care Camp collaborations with UNK.

Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, presented an update about the emergency room renovations and said all the walls are up in the area under construction. He noted the work is slightly behind the timeline but is continuing for a fall opening.

During the marketing update, Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, presented a new commercial that had been made by V2 Productions, she noted the voice over will be done in several other languages.

Bartruff noted staff had been busy in July with hospital and area community events, including the Sumner July 4 parade, and the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce golf tournament where the LRHC team finished second.

It was also to be a busy last week of the month with a Fiesta Summer Social with the Fiesta 94.5 live radio station and staff volunteering at the Gosper County Fair.

Wade Eschenbrenner, Chief Financial Officer, presented the financial report and noted they are preparing for the audit in September.

Eschenbrenner noted LRHC has been dealing with increase in costs as with all other businesses. They would be watching the actions taken by the Federal Reserve as they try to reign in the current record high inflation.

There was one capital request Eschenbrenner presented, $38,385.00 to replace concrete near the Shackley garage area. The current concrete has deteriorated and could create a possible tripping hazard. The board approved the request.

There were two charity care cases that were at the board level for $17,949.00 and $10,736.00 that were both approved by the board.

The appointments and reappointments for the month included, Autumn Luger, PA-C; Badreldin Ibrahim, MD; Barbara Landesman, MD; Brett Studley, MD; John Steuter, MD; Matthew Wecker, CRNA; Matthew Sexton, MD; Michael Page, MD; Sandra Bresnahan, MD; Todd Tessendorf, MD.

There was some change up with board officers due to the departure of Amber Ackerson, Rob Anderson remained chairman, while Tucker Case moved to vice chairman and Kenneth Harbison was named secretary/treasurer.

The board held three executive sessions regarding contracts, patient accounts and personnel.

The next LRHC board meeting will be Aug. 30 at 12 p.m.