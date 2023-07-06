The Grand Island Public Library will host a Mega Monday program filled with music on July 10.

Sean Gaskell will give a performance and educational demonstration on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.

The all-ages performance will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, at the library, 1124 W. Second St.

Gaskell first heard the kora performed live in his hometown of Olympia, Washington, in 2006. That performance by Kane Mathis, who would become his first teacher, inspired him to immerse himself in music of the kora and travel to its homeland in West Africa.

The kora is traditionally played by oral historians known as Griots, often called Jalis or Jelis. Many songs tell stories of war, hardship, love and loss all while presenting the history and fabric of Mande society, of which the instrument originates. Visits to Brikama, Gambia, West Africa provided Gaskell the opportunity to study the kora under the instruction of Moriba Kuyateh and his father, the late Malamini Jobarteh.

Gaskell has presented adult, youth and family programs at over 350 libraries and a multitude of k-12 schools, colleges, universities and assisted living facilities throughout the United States and Canada. He is currently based in Tacoma, Washington.

For more information on the presenter, check only at www.seangaskell.com