A 2-year-old is so resourceful that if he's confined, he'll figure his way out eventually.

In April, after months of trying, our youngest grandson managed to break out of his crib.

Once he tasted freedom, there was no turning back.

"As soon as he figured out he could get out of the crib, all heck broke loose," said my wife, who was there.

All day and night, Sam ran wild. You couldn't threaten him, you couldn't bribe him, you couldn't plead with him. He had no fear of any consequences.

As he tore around the house, the runaway 2-year-old would laugh maniacally.

"Sam went from being the sweetest, most compliant child when it was time to take a nap to an absolute terror," my wife says.

Forget about caution.

"He tries to figure out the most dangerous thing he can do, then he does it," my wife said.

His parents simply weren't able to keep him in his bedroom.

"They tried to turn the lock around and he figured out how to open that in about 10 seconds," Kenna said.

Sam's parents have a camera in his room so they can watch him.

His mom, Anne, would put him in bed and head downstairs. "She'd look at her phone and he was climbing out of the crib before she even hit the bottom of the stairs," Kenna said.

"We all laughed the first three nights," Kenna said. But after four nights of going without sleep or a nap, "none of us was laughing."

Two-year-olds aren't the only ones who are resourceful. His mother found a mosquito net tent "that we actually put in his bed, and it zips up from the outside," Anne said.

She zips him into the tent in his bed at night. So far, he hasn't figured it out.

Moms are also very cunning.

Sometimes, Sam has bad dreams. His main worry right now is the Big Bad Wolf.

"In order to get him to stay in the tent, we told him that it was his wolf tent, and it protects him from the Big Bad Wolf at night," Annie said.

Sam is perfectly fine with that explanation. So they've figured out a way to keep him in bed and at least have some peace and quiet.

For now.