Enrollment in the GILT Jr. summer camp has rebounded nicely after COVID-19.

Last summer, 17 kids took part in the week-long camp presented by the junior version of Grand Island Little Theatre. This year, that number doubled to 34.

"We're super happy about that," said Monika Peters, one of the two GILT Jr. coordinators.

The third- through eighth-graders spend all week in the camp. Beginning Monday, they've assembled each day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the students will present two performances of a musical called "Everything's Groovy."

Their work each day is not limited to rehearsal. They attend workshops devoted to theatrical makeup, sets, lights, sound, character creation, backstage work and audition preparation.

"They're actually making their props," Peters said. "Since this is a '60s show, they made their own tie-dyed T-shirts." Those shirts will be their costumes.

As they get older, not every student will appear onstage.

"A lot of kids are starting to want to do more of the sound and the building of the sets and everything," said Barry Carlson, the other coordinator. "They're so creative at this age. With their acting they're bringing in things that us adults thought, 'Oh yeah, we can use that in one of our shows.'"

Mornings are devoted to classes and workshops. Part of the afternoon is devoted to blocking.

"And then I get to do the music and the choreography," Peters said.

Last summer's GILT Jr. production was the first to include music. The students performed three songs.

"This year they are singing and doing choreography to six songs," Peters said.

That's "a lot to learn in five afternoons. But they're doing an amazing job," she said.

Peters likes to add music and movement.

"These kids, they're like little sponges," said Peters, who "can't believe they've learned all this music and all these dance moves in about four hours."

Mark Landis is the show's accompanist.

Most of the kids are from Grand Island. But three make the trip from Sandy Creek. One boy is from Omaha and one girl is from St. Paul.

Peters and Carlson try to teach the students every aspect of theater.

Then in the future, the coordinators will hopefully "see them in future GILT programs or maybe just any production in the area," Peters said.

Word-of-mouth helps bring in participants each year. Kids who have a positive experience tell their friends about it, Wilson said.

Dale Lorenz, 13, is one student who enjoyed himself last year. The Cedar Hollow student plays the sheriff in "Everything's Groovy."

This is the ninth theater production for Kainen Mora, 14.

He has fun getting to know the other students. He likes learning the basics of putting on a show "and just enjoying theater with other friends."

What he's learned the most is "it doesn't matter what role you get. You can always have fun no matter what."

In "Everything's Groovy," Mora plays Travis Perkins, the creator of a music festival similar to "Woodstock."

The female lead, Elise Phinney, has been in five or six shows.

Phinney, 14, plays Muriel, one of Travis' friends.

For Mora, the most fun involves the bickering between the sheriff and Mrs. Porter, who is trying to shut down the music festival.

"There's a lot of arguing and just fun little things that we get to do during those scenes that makes it funny and just enjoyable," Mora said.

Mora and Phinney do a lot of singing and dancing in "Everything's Groovy."

The toughest part is the duet they sing together, Mora said. The song is "We May Not Pass This Way Again."

It's difficult because they perform it in front of the rest of the cast.

Stage fright might not be a problem all the time. "But it does really come into play when everyone's out there watching," Mora said.