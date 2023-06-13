Crane River Theater Company brought SpongeBob and friends to the Grand Island Public Library Monday morning for its Page to Stage workshop.

Page to Stage, in its 10th year, is an offering from the theater troupe for library summer reading programs across Nebraska.

This year, nationally-acclaimed actors from the theater brought the story of SpongeBob Squarepants, as inspired by their upcoming production of "The SpongeBob Musical."

During the library event, characters like SpongeBob and his friends Patrick, Sandy and Squidward interact and read with kids in an interactive, hour-long performance, taking the page to the stage.

Thousands of children are entertained by Page to Stage each summer. The program was recently recognized by the Central Nebraska Literacy Council with its “Celebrate Literacy Award,” as well as a Governor’s Arts Award as “Emerging Leaders in the Arts.”

In addition to its Page to Stage library tour, in June the Crane River Theater Company will perform "The SpongeBob Musical" at the Cope Amphitheater in Yanney Heritage Park in Kearney. The amphitheater has seating to accommodate 2,000 people in an open-air, outdoor venue. Performances are at 7 p.m. daily (except Sundays) from June 19 through July1; admission at the gate is just $5.