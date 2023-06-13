Crane River Theater Company cast members of “The SpongeBob Musical” dance with kids at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday morning. The cast also performed some songs from their upcoming musical for all in attendance. The Crane River actors are in their 10th year of performing Page to Stage at libraries across Nebraska.
JOSH SALMON photos, THE INDEPENDENT
Troy Serena, who plays SpongeBob in the Crane River Theater production, acts out a scene during Monday’s visit to the Grand Island Public Library. Troy was among several Crane River Theater Company actors who took their Page to Stage performance to the library.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Crane River Theater Company cast members Rhyan Busch and Quinn Conrath perform a musical number from “SpongeBob: The Musical” at the Grand Island Library on Monday morning. The performance was a special preview of the upcoming production of the musical in Kearney.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Crane River Theater Company members Troy Serena (SpongeBob) and P. Rob Brown (Patrick) sing a part of the company’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday morning.
JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT
Terrance McQueen plays Plankton in the Crane River Theater Company’s “The SpongeBob Musical.” The cast and crew stopped by the Grand Island Public Library on Monday to perform for area kids.
This year, nationally-acclaimed actors from the theater brought the story of SpongeBob Squarepants, as inspired by their upcoming production of "The SpongeBob Musical."
During the library event, characters like SpongeBob and his friends Patrick, Sandy and Squidward interact and read with kids in an interactive, hour-long performance, taking the page to the stage.
Thousands of children are entertained by Page to Stage each summer. The program was recently recognized by the Central Nebraska Literacy Council with its “Celebrate Literacy Award,” as well as a Governor’s Arts Award as “Emerging Leaders in the Arts.”
In addition to its Page to Stage library tour, in June the Crane River Theater Company will perform "The SpongeBob Musical" at the Cope Amphitheater in Yanney Heritage Park in Kearney. The amphitheater has seating to accommodate 2,000 people in an open-air, outdoor venue. Performances are at 7 p.m. daily (except Sundays) from June 19 through July1; admission at the gate is just $5.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: "The SpongeBob Musical" presented by Crane River Theater
WHEN: 7 p.m. nightly (except Sundays) June 19-July 1
WHERE: Cope Amphitheater at Yanney heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney
LEFT: Crane River Theater Company cast members Rhyan Busch and Quinn Conrath perform a musical number from “SpongeBob: The Musical” at the Grand Island Library on Monday morning. The performance was a special preview of the upcoming production of the musical in Kearney. RIGHT: Kids got to join the show with the cast of Crane River Theater Company’s during “Page to Stage: The SpongeBob Musical” at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday morning.
TOP: Rebekah Petersen and her sister, Hannah, Crane River Theater Company cast members of “Page to Stage: The SpongeBob Musical,” show kids some dance moves at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday morning. The cast also previewed its upcoming production of the musical in Kearney. LEFT: Crane River Theater Company members Troy Serena (SpongeBob) and P. Rob Brown (Patrick) sing a part of the company’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Grand Island Public Library on Monday morning. BOTTOM: Terrance McQueen plays Plankton in the Crane River Theater Company’s “The SpongeBob Musical.” The cast and crew stopped by the Grand Island Public Library on Monday to perform for area kids.
