If you think about it, we’re becoming more like Europe all the time.

Roundabouts were invented across the pond. Now they’re all over the U.S.

We’ve picked up many expressions from the British. Americans used to stand in line. Now, we form a queue.

Instead of putting animals to sleep, we have them put down.

An isolated occurrence is now called a one-off. Rather than canned seafood, I hear people talk about tinned salmon.

Ten or 20 years ago, Americans never encountered a bed and breakfast. Now, they’re everywhere.

Examples are abundant: Soccer is becoming more popular. More and more, I hear apartments referred to as flats.

American television seasons used to run dozens of episodes. Now, many networks adopt the British standard of a season that runs six or eight episodes.

Fringe festivals, once the province of Scotland, are starting to sprout up in North America.

Many of the televised music and dance shows have British origins. American interest in the Eurovision song contest grows each year.

In talking about Medicare for all, Americans are inspired by the British and Canadian health care systems.

Bernie Sanders and his adherents would like the U.S. to adopt full-blown socialism.

The influence of European culture is everywhere. At coffee shops, we drink espresso, latte, cappuccino and cafe au lait. We might as well be on the boulevards of Paris.

Many imports are welcome. I’ve always been a fan of croissants.

But the Europization of America is a complicated subject.

Europeans have a better work-life balance than we do.

In France, the average work week is 35 hours. Germans labor 36 to 40 hours a week.

I’m proud of the American work ethic, and I wouldn’t want to see that go away.

But in some ways, Europeans are onto something.

According to the TV series “Emily in Paris,” working on the weekend is virtually illegal in France.

Those of us who get work calls on Saturdays certainly favor that idea.