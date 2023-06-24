Musician Brad Colerick has a family connection to the Stuhr Museum, where he will perform Sunday night.

His great aunt was May Stuhr, who was married to Leo Stuhr.

Leo Stuhr donated 35 acres of land and $25,000 cash for the museum to be built. Stuhr, the first chairman of the museum board, died in 1961.

Colerick, 62, has lived in California for 23 years. He was born in Valentine and grew up in Lincoln. "Or at least got taller there," he said, joking.

As a youngster, he attended a family reunion at Stuhr Museum, and remembers it well.

When he moved to California, he stopped in Grand Island "and Aunt May walked me all around the museum. I could hardly keep up with her. She was just a bundle of energy."

May married Leo Stuhr in 1955. "Her later years she lived in Phoenix, where she passed away," Colerick said.

May asked Colerick to sing at her funeral. He said he'd be honored.

But it never happened. "Her son passed away before she did," Colerick said.

He lost contact with her and didn't find out about her death, in 1989, until later.

But on another trip to Nebraska, he performed a song at her Grand Island grave, and added a death date to her tombstone.

This week, Colerick flew into Denver and then hit the road to Nebraska, where he's doing three shows.

The first was Friday in Lewellen. Tonight at 6, he'll perform at the James Arthur Vineyards in Raymond with two friends, Steve Hanson and Jim Pipher.

Hanson and Pipher, who live in Lincoln, will also join Colerick Sunday night at Stuhr Museum.

"Steve doubles on mandolin and banjo, and Jim plays bass, and they both sing harmonies with me," Colerick said in a phone interview from South Pasadena.

As a producer, composer and music supervisor for commercials, Colerick has earned an Emmy Award and a London International Advertising Award.

He's sung on enough commercials over the years to become a vested SAG-AFRA union member.

Billboard Magazine once called Colerick “one of a baker’s dozen of acts to watch in the folk community around the world.”

According to the Stuhr Museum website, Colerick "writes songs that seep into your heart with a single listen. His finely wrought, plainspoken lyrics find the poetry in everyday language. Colerick’s music is firmly rooted in Americana with occasional offshoots into bluegrass and country."

An Associated Press review said "Colerick's stories are worth hearing...His warm, sunny, homey tenor brings alive the characters, places and relationships in these 11 songs."

There's "a lot of storytelling in my songs," said Colerick, who plays acoustic guitar.

Since 2009, he has hosted a Wednesday night Wine & Song series, now held at the Lost Parrot Cafe in South Pasadena. Those concerts are distributed via podcast.

For 10 years, he has been music director of the annual South Pasadena Eclectic Music Festival.

His most recent album, released in 2021, is "Hope Street."

In 2019, Colerick performed with the late Tim Fleming at Kinkaider's in Grand Island. Fleming, whom Colerick called a pedal steel maestro, died during the pandemic.

Sunday's concert is part of the Grand Island Music Series. Free and open to the public, the shows are held outside the Stuhr Building, along the east portico.

Bring chairs or a blanket.

Why should people come to Sunday night's show?

"Because we'll have a blast, mainly," Colerick said. "It's always a fun time playing with these guys. We have a lot of laughs, and we really enjoy playing music together. That makes it fun for the audience."