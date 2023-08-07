CAIRO — What could be better than taking a Friday afternoon off in August?

Especially when your lack of effort goes to a good cause.

The Sunheat Open Charity Golf Tournament has been giving people Friday afternoon off for many summers. On Friday, 144 players competed in the 16th edition of the Sunheat tourney, held at the beautiful Centura Hills Golf Club in Cairo.

You can tell the tournament is a big deal as soon as you arrive at the course. About 75 golf carts were parked near the clubhouse, filled with golfers who were ready to go.

"We do it for charity and for fun. Everybody has a good time," said Josh Rookstool, president of Sunheat International.

In holding the tournament every summer, Rookstool carries on the legacy of his father, Ted, who passed away in November of 2021.

Stephanie Crosby, a longtime volunteer, loves the fact "that the Rookstool family cares about their community, and they're always willing to pick a local nonprofit to benefit from their fundraising."

Crosby has worked twice at Sunheat, for a total of five years.

"For 15 years I have been a volunteer, and nothing makes my heart more happy than seeing a family who gives back to their community," Crosby said, adding that the tournament "was something that really meant a lot to Josh's dad, Ted."

The golfers taking part Friday formed 35 teams. The tourney had 51 sponsors, many of which return each year.

Rookstool said many players look forward to the tournament every summer. He praised the players, the sponsors and Centura Hills. "It's a great course."

But he also saluted the people who help. "Our volunteers do an amazing job of making everybody feel good and included," he said.

Ginny O'Brien has worked for the Rookstools for almost 44 years. "It's just a good family to work for. They've been good to me," she said.

"They're very family-oriented, which has made me stay with them," O'Brien said. "When you start working for them, you just get to become a part of their family."

Rookstool's sister, Jona, helped with the tournament, as she does every year. A Colorado resident, she designs the tournament shirts.

The tourney has been held at the Cairo course for 11 or 12 years.

Golf isn't the only fun part of the day. Sunheat turns the tournament into a mini-carnival.

Throughout the round, golfers play side games, set up near the tee boxes. Among the games played were golf pong, Polish horseshoes, cornhole, speed golf and a water balloon toss. A putting challenge featured a loop-the-loop game salvaged from Skate Island. TV personality Alissa Harrington was a good sport at the dunk tank.

In addition to providing fun for the golfers, the games also help raise funds for the charity.

Sponsors provide cash donations or items that are used as raffle prizes.

Haley Wiemers organized the tournament as part of her summer internship at Sunheat. A 2022 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, she now attends the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

A lot of local companies "like to give back to their own community, kind of the same thing that Sunheat International does," Wiemers said. Sunheat believes "very strongly in philanthropy" and many businesses around town "believe the same thing as us."

Rookstool also praised the organizational efforts of Jordan Pankonin.

The tourney's proceeds went to Start Over Rover of Hastings. Previous beneficiaries included the Grace Foundation, the Central Nebraska Humane Society, TeamMates and area flood relief.

Last year's tournament benefited Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska. The funding paid for food gift cards and a back-to-school pizza party.