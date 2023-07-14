It’s another busy weekend in Central Nebraska with the Platte River Charity Shoot set for Saturday, Art in the Park on Sunday, and several community festivals and county fairs to give everyone something to do.

Henderson Community Days

HENDERSON — Henderson’s annual Community Days Festival is back and, according to its organizers, is “bigger and better than ever before!”

Get ready for a weekend full of family fun, great food, local art, heritage appreciation, and a “fantastic celebration of our community spirit.”

Highlights include: Friesen Art Gallery and Art Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday; Mennonite Heritage Park, 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday (admission charged); chamber hamburger fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, downtown park, $8; pancake feed, 6:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Heritage Park; Hende365 parade 10 a.m. Saturday; craft and vendor show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, downtown park; food trucks; and a show and shine car show, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Lakeview Park.

One Common Concert, featuring a Christian band from Nashville, runs from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the downtown park. Fireworks will follow at dusk and a street dance is planned for 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Other weekend events includes games and contests such as a slip and slide water fight, egg drop challenge, glowball golf and two-person scramble, color run, Heartland alumni basketball game, FFA tractor pull, inflatables and kids games, cornhole tournament,

Events wrap up Sunday with a community church service at 10 a.m. in the downtown park.

Henderson is located about 40 miles southeast of Grand Island; take I-80 east to exit 342 and go south about 5 miles.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, check the Henderson Community Days page on Facebook.

Greeley Days & Rodeo

GREELEY — Greeley celebrates its 49th annual Greeley Days Rodeo with performances on Saturday and Sunday evenings and lots of other activities to keep folks busy.

Rodeo performances start at 7:30 p.m. both days; tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 9-13 and free for kids 8 and younger.

The Greeley Days Celebration, hosted by the Greeley Service Club, kicks off Friday with a color run, hot dog feed (11 a.m., Assisted Living), pool party and teen dance.

The Saturday schedule includes sports tournaments, market in the park, kids games and activities, scavenger hunt, and a pork supper. Borderline will play for a street dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; admission charged.

Sunday starts with breakfast buffet, followed by a softball tournament and tractor pull. A parade with the theme “A Day at Work,” starts 1 p.m. and will be followed by a watermelon feed.

Greeley is located about 50 miles north of Grand Island on Highway 281. For more information and a schedule of events, check the Greeley Rodeo Committee page on Facebook.

‘Wildlife Wander’

ALDA — Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center will host “Wildlife Wander,” a Family Saturday event, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Birds, bugs, mammals, fish, frogs ... they’re all here! Explore to find signs of animals sharing the river habitat.

This walk could include a trek on wet sand and mud, though families are welcome to choose your own path.

It’s best for kids ages 4-12 with their grownups. Each kid will go home with a mini wildlife coloring book.

Those attending should dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes for walking. Long pants are recommended for protection from sun, bugs and plant stems. Sunscreen and insect repellent effective for protection from ticks are also recommended.

All activities are free; but donations are always appreciated.

Crane Trust is located at 9324 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). For more information, call 308-382-1820 or check online at cranetrust.org

State 4-H Horse Expo

The Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Expo is the pinnacle experience for members of the Nebraska 4-H horse program.

The annual event, which starts Saturday and runs through Wednesday, includes a multitude of classes and contests for youth. District 4-H Horse Shows are held as qualifiers for corresponding classes at the State 4-H Horse Show.

For more information, check online at https://4h.unl.edu/horse-expo

Also this weekend

Hear Grand Island, featuring The Midnight Devils, Alyeska and The Real Zebosm, Friday, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Bands on the Bricks, featuring the Jason Mayer Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 13th and M streets, downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911 or auroranebraska.com/

Cruise Weekend 2023, celebrating 36 years, through Sunday, Kearney. Event includes car shows and auctions, entertainment, food, bike shows, parade, concerts and more. Schedule of events: Kearney Cruise Nite on Facebook.

Platte River Charity Shoot, 30th annual event to benefit Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, Saturday, Heartland Public Shooting Park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.; first shoot starts at 8; awards presented at 3:45 p.m.; 308-384-7896 or www.PlatteRiverCharityShoot.com

Howard County Fair, Saturday through Wednesday, St. Paul. Special activities include Midstates Mud Racing, 1 p.m. Saturday; barbecue cook-off 6 p.m. Sunday, and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tuesday. ($10; free for kids 5 and younger); www.howardcountyfair.net

Coffee & Fishing, 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison; hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska. Bring your own coffee; cookies and other goodies will be provided. Bruce Berck, 308-850-8464.

“I AM A MAN: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice,” a pre-Chautauqua event presented by author Joe Starita, 11 a.m. Saturday, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.; 308-385-5333.

Art in the Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Stolley Park. Event includes visual and performing arts, a children’s creative center and numerous food booths. Art on display and for sale will include paintings, pottery, quilts, photography and woodworking/wood carving.

Stolley House tours, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Stolley Park; free.

Car and bike show, to benefit Koen Barribo and his parents, Tyler Barribo and Makayla Morgan, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Eagle Scout Park south parking lot, 3050 N. Broadwell. Entry fee is $10 per car or bike; free for viewers, but freewill donations would be appreciated; Kenneth Shepherd , 402-366-7411.