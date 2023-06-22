The Project Hunger Board would like to express its extreme gratitude to the Grand Island area communities for the recent support of our 27th annual Easer Basket Extravaganza.
Due to the renovation of the Conestoga Mall, the event was held at First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island. We would like to give them a special thanks for allowing us to use their wonderful facility. We would also like to thank TAP Auction for assisting with the advertising, sale and shipping of baskets, CopyCat Printing for our printing needs, and Roses for You for the table.
Area churches, businesses, schools, National Honor Societies, and communities donated money and/or baskets to help make this event a success. We raised over $20,000 this year. Proceeds for the Extravaganza will stay in our area communities to help stock the Salvation Army Food Pantry and kitchen, provide food for the Food Bucks Program, Hope Harbor, the Department of Health & Human Services GAP Program, Hall County Schools’ Backpack Program, Crossroads Rescue Mission and Project Hunger’s Gathering Table feeding program.
With grateful thanks,
The Project Hunger Board