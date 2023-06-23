HASTINGS — The Grand Island Amateur Radio Society, along with Hastings’ Amateur Radio Association of Nebraska, will participate in the 2023 ARRL (American Radio Relay League) Field Day. The event begins at noon Saturday, June 24, and ends at noon on Sunday at the Hastings Rural Fire Station, 2589 S. Baltimore Ave. in Hastings.

Those interested are invited to pack camping equipment, throw up some temporary antennas and spin the dials on a radio. A contest is held each year with individuals, clubs and teams trying to make contact with as many stations as possible over 24 hours.

ARRL Field Day, on the fourth full weekend of June every year, is the opportunity for thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts throughout the U.S. and Canada to set up temporary communications stations and make contact with like-minded people. Licensed radio operators (often called “hams”) spend the weekend practicing community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills.

For additional information, contact Jeremy Smith at 308-850-1745.