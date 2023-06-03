AURORA — If you think “science museums” are stuffy places filled with relics, delicate things you can’t touch, or exhibits that require advanced college degrees to understand, you haven’t been to one like the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora.

There is absolutely nothing stuffy about it.

Yes, there is a hallway known as Strobe Alley featuring static displays that tell the story of Harold “Doc” Edgerton, for whom the center is named.

“Even if people don’t know who ‘Doc’ is, they probably are familiar with some of his work,” explained Mary Molliconi, the center’s executive director. “This is where they can make the connection.”

But the rest of the center, on both the main and lower levels, is anything but static. Everywhere you look are brightly colored interactive displays for “kids” of all ages. The building also houses a theater and classrooms.

The Edgerton Explorit Center, located on the south side of Aurora, just a couple of miles north of Interstate 80, is one of 70 stops on the 2023 Nebraska Passport Program sponsored by Nebraska Tourism. The program helps travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems and offers a variety of travel adventures, including museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, retail stores and more.

So what can first-time Edgerton visitors expect?

First, you don’t have to have kids along to make the most of the stop. Nothing says adults can’t have fun, too. Second, allow plenty of time. There’s a lot to do and it’s easy to caught up in various activities. Third, don’t be surprised at how much you’re learning along the way.

The center’s design was based on Edgerton’s philosophy to “ … teach people in such a way that they don’t realize they are learning until it is too late.”

“And that’s exactly what we do,” Molliconi said.

Strobe Alley is a good place to start your visit, but before you head that way, check out the “Whisper Dome,” adjacent to the front desk. The dome’s design makes for interesting acoustics and, let’s just say, it’s not a good place to carry on a confidential conversation. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Moving on to Strobe Alley, it features Edgerton’s historic photographs, including the famous “Milk Drop Coronet” and “Bullet through Apple,” as well as his laboratory equipment and information about his work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and explorations with Jacques Cousteau. There are also hands-on exhibits that show his work with the electronic strobe flash.

From Strobe Alley, head into the Explorit Zone and its more than 30 interactive exhibits designed to provide insight into hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) principles. The Zone puts STEAM into students’ hands by letting them explore, imagine and create as they play and find answers to questions. Exhibits include a plasma wall, balloon cave, smart circuits, bubbles, spinning disks and more.

What to know how water becomes electricity? This is the place to find out. Wondering how rock climbing works? Here’s your chance to learn the physics behind it.

Always dreamed of learning how to fly? Soar to new heights with the recently updated flight simulator. Next to the flight simulator is a VR motorcycle simulator where you can hit the (virtual) open road.

“We titled it ‘Physics Fun with Two Wheels and Water,’” Molliconi said. “You can pick one of three rides which include a motorcycle, a water skidoo and a sand racer. It uses VR goggles and a motion platform so it’s very realistic.”

Barb Micek, of Fullerton, took two of her grandkids from Lincoln, ages 8 and 10, to the Edgerton earlier this year. It was a first visit for all three.

“It was so much fun,” Micek said of that visit. “Their favorite activities were the rock climbing wall and the game where you move a ball with your mind.”

Micek said she liked the way the Explorit Zone was arranged, making it easy for the kids — and the adults — to move from station to station.

“They never get bored and it’s a great way for the kids to interact with the adults,” she said. “It’s a great place for families.”

Once you’ve checked out the Explorit Zone, head downstairs to the Discover-It Zone for even more interactive stations. The new area that grew out of the pandemic.

“This was a big empty area before that,” Molliconi said. “But when we had to close our doors during the shutdown, we didn’t lay off any of our employees. We were shut down from the end of March 2020 through the middle of June, when we able to reopen by appointment. During that time, we as a staff created that space and did all the work ourselves. We laid the carpet and painted the walls. And staff members came up with all the ideas for the new exhibits and brought them to life.”

While in the Discover-It Zone, visitors can test their knowledge of U.S. geography or anatomy, get a close-up look at their fingerprints, and play all sorts of games, including one that is a mash-up of pool and miniature golf.

New stations are always being added. Staff member Joe Almont says he has one in mind that delves into forensic science. “Sort of like ‘CSI: Aurora.’”

Keeping it fresh is front of mind for the entire staff.

“We want every visitor to the center to not only have an incredible experience, but also to leave learning or experiencing something new, and we design our exhibits around that philosophy,” Milliconi said. “We work tirelessly to make the guest experience great for people of all ages, always trying to change things up and add new exhibits to keep things fresh and encourage repeat visitors.”

Micek said her grandkids had such a great time, they want to make a second trip with their parents.

“And the best part is, they are learning while they are having fun,” Micek said, “and they never even realize it!”

“Doc” would be pleased.