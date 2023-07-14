After 40 years of annual Art in the Park events, organizers are getting ready for 40 more.

The annual event, organized by the Art in the Park Committee and the Grand Island Art Club, is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stolley Park.

And it’s not a cliché to say it’s “bigger and better” than last year.

After “40 artists for 40 years” in 2022, this year “we have right at 50 artists,” said Jean Cook, the event’s registrar since 2000. “And we have six food trucks lined up,” double the number from last year.

Those artists will display their paintings, quilts, pottery, sculptures, jewelry, woodworking, stained glass, blown glass and photography and it all will be for sale. Many have previously taken part in the event, but a few are new this year.

“Each and every year the artists who take part are striving to show something new, although there will be a few pieces from previous years,” Cook said. “They bring anything and everything they think of for the public to enjoy and purchase.”

Artists don’t always get the chance to chat with those who purchase their work, so events like Art in the Park provide them the opportunity to do just that.

“Our purpose is to provide artists a place to show their work, get their names out there, share what they do and talk to the people who come to the show,” Cook said.

A DJ will be provide background music throughout the day. And folks from the Grand Island Children’s Museum will be on hand to help kids build kites.

Food trucks on site will include the Cosmopolitan Club, selling burgers, hot dogs, funnel cakes, root beer floats and more, with all of the proceeds furthering the club’s mission of supporting diabetes research.

Tropical Sno will offer shaved ice with toppings; Pig in a Bag features smoked beef or pork nachos, sandwiches and tacos; Kookie Kupcakes and All That sells cupcakes, cake shakes, cinnamon rolls and cookies; JP Kettlecorn offers, well, kettlecorn; and Indian Jan’s Indian tacos are returning after a few years off.

All this will be set “under the wonderful shade trees at Stolley Park,” Cook said.

“The parks department does a wonderful job getting the park ready for our event every year. I want to make sure they get the credit they deserve.”

Along with Art in the Park, the Hall County Historical Society will be offering tours of the historic Stolley House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“I want to thank the people of Grand Island and surrounding communities who come out to support local artists,” Cook said. “It’s a thrill for the artists when people take their art home to enjoy.”

In case of bad weather, Art in the Park will be rescheduled for July 30.