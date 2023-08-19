Steven G. Spencer was presented with the Grand Island Little Theatre Hall of Fame award at its recent annual awards night.

His first show with Grand Island Little Theatre was doing sound for the outdoor musical “Li’l Abner” in 1999. That year and that show marked the beginning of a long and active history with GILT. Since then, audiences and peers have enjoyed his many and varied talents.

From acting to being backstage to directing, Spencer has been involved in many shows (roughly 57 in 23 years) in many ways. His first onstage role was in “Inherit the Wind” in 2001. Other acting roles were in “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Arsenic and Old Lace” (twice), and “Over the River and Through the Woods.” Recent onstage roles were in “The Battle of Shallowford,” “Deathtrap” and “Death by Chocolate.”

Backstage, he has run lights and sound, helped with sets or worked backstage. He has also directed or co-directed many shows. He says he likes to bring new shows to the GILT stage, including directing “Lie, Cheat and Genuflect,” “Saving Grace,” “Is There Life After 50,” “The Big Bang” (twice), “A Nice Family Gathering” and “This Random World.” He will be directing the first show of the 2023-2024 season “Love … or Best Offer.”

Spencer has also helped in the many location moves GILT has made in the last 20-some years, he represented GILT in chili cook-offs for the Red Cross and was a part of GILT Trips. He helped keep GILT alive during COVIE by being instrumental in bringing a virtual performance of “The Birthday Club” to many homes through zoom.

He is retired and oftentimes his wife, Carolyn, helps him on shows he is working on. His family also includes two sons and daughters-in-law, Tony and Elizabeth, and Adam and Sara; a daughter and son-in-law, Aranea and Cameron; and four grandchildren.

Norbert “Skeeter” Wenzl, a Hall of Fame recipient himself, presented Spencer with the award. Other Hall of Famers in attendance were Barbara Clark, Ron Jelinek, Wayne Menke, Jerry Poels, Eric Lorenz, Jeri Lorenz, Julie Miller, Scott E Miller and Jeannee Mueller Fossberg.