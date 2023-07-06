The summer concert series hosted by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department will wrap up with a performance from the OK Sisters at 8 p.m. today (Thursday, July 6), in Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division St.

Kate Fly and Karen Lee have been performing acoustic music for more than 35 years together in mid-Nebraska along with close friend Martin Tilley, who plays the blues harmonica. Their music is a mixture of blues, country, pop and Americana.

There is no charge, but those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Insect repellent is also a great idea!)

For more information, call 308-385-0290 or check online at www.giparks.com

Hear Grand Island continues Friday

Hear Grand Island continues Friday in Amur Plaza with music from Igor & The Red Elvises, Wild Roses and Bug Heaven. DJ Darren Keen will set the tone for the evening.

The music series continues every Friday through Aug. 4. The lineup includes:

July 14: The Midnight Devils, Alyeska, The Real Zebos.

July 21: The Killigans, Social Cinema, Blondo.

July 28: Shooter Jaxx, KC Cameron.

Aug. 4: Totally 80s Dance Party with AM/FM Lincoln.

All this activity takes place in Amur Plaza at Third and Wheeler streets. For more information, check out Hear Grand Island’s page on Facebook.

Kearney’s Art in the Park set for Saturday

KEARNEY — The Kearney Artist Guild will host its 52nd annual Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Harmon Park.

In addition to various artist offering everything from silver jewelry to oil paintings, the event will offer a silent auction, food, live entertainment and more. Partial proceeds from the silent auction will benefit local schools.

New this year is an open art exchange table. Everyone (including artists and patrons) can give and take new or gently used art supplies: brushes, paint, stickers, markers, pens, paper, magazines, books, etc., all for free.

Harmon Park is located at 3100 Fifth Ave.; for more information check the Kearney Artist Guild page on Facebook.

Summer concert series opens Friday in Aurora

AURORA — Bands on the Bricks, a summer concert series, kicks off with Veterans Night at 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, at 13th and M streets in downtown Aurora.

Bring veterans, friends and a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy this free all-ages street festival with food vendors,, kids activities and live music at a sound level that you can still have a great conversation with those around you.

The series continues every Friday through Aug. 11. The line-up includes the Jason Mayer Band on July 14.

For more information, check out the Bands on the Bricks page on Facebook.

Crane Trust Speaker Series to feature student researcher

Abraham Kanz, a PhD candidate working at the Crane Trust, will discuss his research during the next Potluck and Speaker Series program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11.

Kanz is a graduate student working on his PhD at Oklahoma State University in the Natural Resource Ecology and Management program under the advisement of Craig Davis. He received his master of science degree in 2019 from the University of South Dakota before moving to Oklahoma to continue his education.

His current research is funded by the EPA and aims to fill knowledge gaps about wet meadow quality using the Nebraska Wetland Rapid Assessment Method (NeWRAM), wet meadow response to disturbance using invertebrate and plant community data, and relationships between wet meadow biotic and abiotic features. He hopes to move into a post-doctoral position after his PhD program. Eventually, he would like to take on a faculty position at a university.

Prior to the program, a potluck meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share if you wish; plates, utensils and drinks provided.

Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). For more information, call 308-382-1820 or visit cranetrust.org.

UNK professor sharing three tales from early Kearney

KEARNEY — “An Interview, a Brothel and a Baseball Great: Three Tales from Turn of the Century Kearney,” will be the focus of the next Brown Bag Lecture Series program hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney Department of History.

Presented by Nathan Tye, the program is planned for noon Wednesday, July 12, at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.

Kearney boomed and busted at the end of the 19th century. Banks shuttered, unemployment reached new heights and the mayor was arrested by the sheriff in a local brothel. This presentation will explore three figures from this period: Maude Marston Burrows, the city’s first female journalist and attorney, Maude Gebhart, madam in the city’s notorious Burnt District, and Bud Fowler, second baseman for the Kearney Giants and the earliest known professional Black baseball player. Illuminating these figures brings the complexities of this era in Kearney’s history to the fore.

Tye is the assistant professor of Nebraska and American West history at UNK, where he’s taught since 2019.

Kearney Community Theatre offers Sinatra tribute

KEARNEY — Since its premiere at the Tenness Repertory Theatre in 2000, “My Way: A Tribute to the Music of Frank Sinatra” continues to be one of the most popular musical reviews in musical theater history with more than 500 productions and multiple national tours, playing to sold out houses in all 50 states.

“My Way” is set to open Thursday, July 27, at the Kearney Community Theatre and will include eight performances over two weekends.

Containing 55 songs from the Great American Songbook, “My Way” celebrates the mystique of Frank Sinatra and the unforgettable music that made him famous. The performance is suitable for all ages.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27-30 and Aug. 3-6. The theater is located at 83 Plaza Blvd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 12 and are $20 for all ages. Central Community College and University of Nebraska at Kearney students with proper ID can purchase tickets at the door for $10, if they are available. Doors open at 7 p.m. for evening shows and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinées.

To purchase tickets contact the box office at 308-324-1529 or check online at kearneycommunitytheatre.com.

This weekend at the Grand …

“The Little Mermaid” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land.

This film is rated PG for action/peril and some scary images. Running time is two hours and 15 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.