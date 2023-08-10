The Grand Island Music Series will wrap up its inaugural season with Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons with a free performance at Stuhr Museum.

The outdoor concert is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on the museum’s east portico. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, if you wish.

Kriz and her band primarily play Czech polkas and waltzes, but they also add a lot of variety and fun. Based out of Bellevue, the band features Kriz on button accordion and vocals, Craig Falls on tuba, and his son, Jason, on drums, baritone and vocals. With the three of them together you are sure to have a fun night of dancing and shenanigans.

Stuhr Bistro will be have food available to purchase, and the Chocolate Bar will offer beverages, including beer and wine, available to purchase as well.

Leadership Center to host Patio Polka Party

AURORA — The Leadership Center in Aurora will host a patio party this weekend, featuring “everything polka.”

Front and center will be Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons, who will play from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the center, 2211 Q St. in Aurora.

A “polka-inspired buffet” will open at 6:30 p.m. The menu will be loaded with sausages, kraut, kolaches and more. A cash bar will also be open on site.

Tickets for the buffet and music are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger; music-only tickets are $10 for adults and $2 for children. Order online at tlcaurora.org/ or purchase at the gate.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Leadership Center’s summer food service program which just wrapped up its seventh year.

For more information, call 402-694-3934.

GILT plans auditions for fall show

The Grand Island Little Theatre will host auditions for its fall show, “Love … or Best Offer,” on Monday, Aug. 21, and Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Auditions will be open from 7 to 8:30 p.m. both days at College Park. Use the backstage entrance, door 3, on the southwest side of the building.

In this romantic comedy by Phil Olson, Cheryl is a widow of two years, Stan is newly divorced. After failed blind dates, their best friends, Lori and Dave, convince them to try online dating with the new dating website, “Friends, Love or Whatever.”

With the worst dating advice in the world from their friends, Cheryl and Stan set out to find happiness and true love … online. All the trials and tribulations of online dating come to the forefront, including overcoming heartbreak and rejection, all in an effort to find love .. or best offer.

Cast includes two men and two women ages 50 and older. Age is flexible, as long those auditioning can portray this age. Folks auditioning will be asked to read selections from a script that will be provided.

Production dates are Oct. 13-15 and 20-22.

Backstage crew help is also needed. Those interested should talk to the directors or producer during auditions or contact them. Positions range from set construction to script prompting to ushering.

Steve Spencer and Laura Fentress will serve as directors; Jeannee Fossberg is the producer.

If you are interested in auditioning, but have conflicts with the dates, please contact Spencer at 308-391-0381 or Fossberg at 308-379-2015.

“Sound of Freedom” will be held over this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Sound of Freedom,” based on a true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

This film is rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout. Running time is two hours, 11 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.