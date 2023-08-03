A Hear Grand Island favorite, AM/FM, will wrap up the 2023 summer concert series Friday night with the “ultimate retro dance party!”

Based in Lincoln, AM/FM began in May 2013 with the goal of bringing audiences all of the fun ‘80s music the guys in the band grew up listening to and playing. AM/FM covers all of the fantastic genres that made the ‘80s such an amazing decade for music … rock, pop, new wave and more.

Band members include Jadyn Olesen, lead vocals; Cole Moore, guitar and vocals; Todd Speidell, keyboards, guitar, vocals; Jeff Chartier, bass, vocals; and John Lefler Jr., drums, vocals.

The party starts at 6 p.m., with music running from 7 to 11 p.m. in Amur Plaza. There is no admission charge.

For more information, check the Hear Grand Island page at www.facebook.com/HearGI.

Library to present ‘Music from Around the World’

Musician David Marsh will present “Music from Around the World,” a free program for an audience of all ages, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St.

With more than a dozen instruments and stories about each, Marsh entertains with music from around the world. This multi-cultural program is a musical exposé of the influence that immigrants from around the world have had on our American culture.

Audiences will learn about the creativity of the “folk” who developed the instruments and musical styles, the role music has played in traditional cultures, and the musical influences various cultures have had on one another in America.

Marsh himself is an experienced musician and presenter who has delighted Nebraska audiences for many years.

This program is free and open to the public and made possible through the support of Humanities Nebraska and the Central Plains Library System.

For more information about the program, please call the Grand Island Public Library at 308-385-5333, or visit the library’s website at gilibrary.org.

Grand Theatre hosts annual car show

The Grand Theatre will host its 18th annual car show Saturday evening along Third Street in Railside.

The show will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. and is open to all kinds of classic and custom cars. Trophies will be awarded in several categories.

BD and the Boys will be playing classic hits from the 50s, 60s and 70s throughout the evening.

Cars can start parking at 2 p.m. Car owners can register at the show or pre-register by contacting Craig Hand at Howard’s Jewelry, 308-381-1225. Two movie passes will be included with each registered automobile. Passes can be used at any regular movie for one year.

Also this weekend, “Sound of Freedom” will be playing at the theater. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Sound of Freedom,” based on a true story, “shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.”

This film is rated PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking throughout. Running time is two hours and 11 minutes.

Admission to the car show is free, movie admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger and seniors.

For more information call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Studio 10 to feature Grand Island artist Dorothy Lambert

Studio 10 Art Gallery will feature the works of Grand Island artist Dorothy Lambert during its August show.

An opening reception is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the gallery, 112 W. Third St.

Lambert is a native Nebraskan, growing up and attending school in the central area of the state. Teaching is an integral part of her makeup and provided a career that spanned 42 years. Her artwork reflects “a sense of open plains and momentary vignettes that capture the eye and are then gone in the shifting seasons that dominate this part of the world.”

Most of her works are visual memories of long, solitary hikes through the pastures that fringe the southern edge of the sandhills, and many summer days spent along the Platte River and its wooded environs.

Additionally travels to several states adds images of mountains, deserts, old forests and many trees.

It is Lambert’s belief that “a work of art should keep its owner ‘good company,’ becoming a part of that person’s environment. In effect, the work of art is a changeless part of the unique life of that individual.”

Lambert attended high school in Ravenna and earned degrees from Kearney State College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She was garnered numerous awards for her art and has displayed her work in 15 state and five countries.

Lambert’s work will remain on display through August. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Program offers look at ‘Bird Nerd Photography’

Recently retired teach Colleen Childers will talk about “Bird Nerd Photography” during the next Potluck and Speaker Series program, hosted by the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.

The program is set to start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. Childers will share pictures of her birding adventures from across the state of Nebraska.

Childers spent almost 40 years in the classroom, teaching business, technology and photography at local schools. She is an active Crane Trust volunteer who says “nature, birds, animals and photography” are her passions.

This event is presented in partnership with Conservation Nebraska.

Prior to the program, a potluck meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share if you wish; plates, utensils and drinks provided.

Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). For more information, call 308-382-1820 or visit cranetrust.org.

‘Celebrate Broadway’ with Crane River Theater

KEARNEY — Celebrate the songs of Broadway with Crane River Theater in an unforgettable performance

Join members of Crane River Theater’s 2023 summer company as they bring the world of Broadway to life at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney. Featuring songs from both classic and contemporary musicals, there’s something for everyone – and you may even discover a new favorite.

Featuring music from Broadway greats such as Rodgers & Hammerstein, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken, and many others, “it’s the perfect way to end the summer season. Whether you have been a part of a Crane River audience in the past, or are joining us for the first time, this is a production that is sure to entertain!”

Show times are 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Merryman, 225 W. 22nd St.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; call 308-627-5796 or order online at cranerivertheater.org.