The Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society have partnered to present the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service poster exhibit “Journey Stories” at the Grand Island Public Library.

In addition to the SITES exhibit, the library and the society will display a local history exhibit highlighting the history and story of migration in the Grand Island and Central Nebraska region. The exhibits will be on display at the library until Sept. 9.

America and its history is a patchwork of many tales which have been woven over time from the voyages of people — both voluntary and involuntary — who traveled from city-to-city, state-to-state and around the world to find new opportunities.

Whether by air, land or sea, travel has played a crucial part in our economic and cultural identities. Taking a broad look at American expansion and migration, from the earliest European settlers and Native American displacement, to the effects of transportation advancements on modern mobility, “Journey Stories” encourages communities to think about how movement has defined America.

These posters are being distributed at no cost to schools, libraries, museums and community organizations through a partnership with Teaching Tolerance. Digital files of the posters are also available for download at www.sites.si.edu.

SITES has been sharing the wealth of Smithsonian collections and research programs with millions of people outside Washington, D.C., for 65 years. SITES connects Americans to their shared cultural heritage through a wide range of exhibitions about art, science and history, which are shown wherever people live, work and play. For exhibition description and tour schedules, visit www.sites.si.edu.

Founded in 1991 by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Teaching Tolerance is dedicated to reducing prejudice, improving intergroup relations and supporting equitable school experiences for our nation’s children.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 308-385-5333.

The Hall County Historical Society is a volunteer-run organization of local history enthusiasts that aims to promote the research, education, and preservation of the history and heritage of Hall County.

Stay up to date with all projects of the Historical Society at https://hallnehistory.com.