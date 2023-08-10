CENTRAL CITY — The Merrick Arts Council will open its 2023-24 season on Sept. 17, with four addition performances scheduled through April 2024.

This schedule includes:

Olga Smola, violinist, 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. She will be performing many different styles of music.

Julie Baker Quartet, Sunday, Oct. 29; vocals backed by a small ensemble.

Daniel Martinez, Sunday, Nov. 26; flamenco guitar and Christmas music.

The Dallas Brass, Friday, Jan. 19; The band will be joined by area high school students while performing their unique style of brass music.

Pippa White, storyteller, Sunday, April 7. She will present “Voices from Ellis Island.”

All programs will be performed in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre and are available by season membership or single ticket shows.

“We feel MAC has a lot to offer to the community through entertaining and educational programs,” said Suzanne Philippi, MAC board member. “Most of these shows are performed by Nebraskans throughout the state of Nebraska and beyond.

“We are excited to bring them to our community, enhancing the quality of life here rather than having to drive to a bigger community, and at a much lower cost. The fact that we have a beautiful facility also does not go un-noticed by our performers. The support of Merrick Foundation and Nebraska Arts Council also helps us to bring these quality programs to Central City.”

Season tickets are now available for purchase, which is a savings compared to the $15 single ticket admission for individual shows. Single season ticket memberships are $60, but are currently available for an early bird price of $50 until Aug. 25.

MAC has changed its policy for students and will be admitting them free to all concerts throughout the year to encourage families to bring the whole family.

Memberships can be purchased by mailing information and payment to Merrick Arts Council, P.O. Box 172, Central City, NE 68826. Memberships can also be purchased online at https://ourshowmac .

For more information contact MAC at macatthepac@gmail.com or by calling 308-940-0274.