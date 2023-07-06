Studio 10 Art Gallery will welcome a new exhibit with a reception set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the gallery in Railside. Light refreshments will be provided.

Featured artist for the July show is Shannon Dumais.

Dumais says she never saw herself as an artist. She would say the first half of her life she was a functioning left brain, stay between the lines, follow the company way, kind of gal. After her children had grown and moved on, she felt the desire to begin dabbling on the creative side of her brain. She took a few different types of art classes, then practiced at every opportunity. Then it happened, and “something clicked!”

Dumais says she realized she could find peace and joy of expression in this new creative endeavor; she hasn’t looked back since. She loves painting wildlife; some of her pieces have “a spiritual element.”

“I think God touches my fingertips a bit because sometimes there is a story that begins to emerge,” she says. Her favorite mediums are oil, pencil and wearable fiber art. She has shown her art throughout the Midwest, Colorado and New Mexico.

This exhibit will remain on display through July 31.

Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 308-381-4001.

Library to host teen art show

Time is running out for young artists to submit their creative works for the summer teen art show at the Grand Island Public Library.

Youth ages 12 through 18 have until Friday, July 7, to submit entries for the show. Both two- and three-dimensional works are welcome. All entries must be ready to hang or display in a glass case, and will be photographed for inclusion on GIPL’s Virtual Community Art show and include the artist’s first name. There is a limit of two entries per artist.

This is a show, not a contest, but three prizes will be awarded through random drawings .

The exhibit will remain open in the library’s art alcove through July 31.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 308-385-5333.