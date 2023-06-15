Mohanna with Red Shoes will take the stage at 8 p.m. today (Thursday, June 15) when the Summer Concert Series sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Red Department continues into its third week.

This band brings a “broad variety of classic songs including history and humor.” The concert will be in Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. There is no charge, but those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets. (Insect repellent is also a great idea!)

The 2023 season also includes:

June 22: Blue Plate Special, 8 p.m., Buechler, Park. The band features “American roots music,” covering rhythm and blues, jazz-infused Americana and a “touch of rock.”

June 29: TeZZ, 8 p.m. Grace Abbott Park. “Seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more.”

July 6: OK Sisters, 8 p.m., Buechler Park. Kate Fly and Karen Lee have been performing acoustic music for more than 35 years together in mid-Nebraska along with close friend Martin Tilley, who plays the blues harmonica. Their music is a mixture of blues, country, pop and Americana.

For more information, call 308-385-0290 or check online at www.giparks.com

Children’s theater production set for Saturday

“Epic Tale of Beauty and the Beast,” a children’s theater sponsored by Grand Island City Parks and Rec department, is set to take the stage at 4 p.m., Saturday at Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division.

Open to children ages 7 to 15, this group of young actors has been rehearing since June 1 for this play. There is no admission charge, but those attending should bring blankets or lawn chairs.

Auditions for the second summer production, “Big Bad,” are planned for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, also at Buechler Park. Rehearsals will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with dress rehearsal set for Thursday, July 20. Performance time is 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

For more information, call 308-389-0290.

GILT Jr show opens June 24 at College Park

“Everybody’s Groovy,” presented by GILT Jr, is set to take the stage at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at College Park.

With book by Tim Kelly, music and lyrics by Bill Francoeur, “Everybody’s Groovy” is a musical tribute to the 1960s. This is the sixth production from GILT Jr, part of the Grand Island Little Theatre.

This production will be a culmination of weeklong classes, workshops, and rehearsals for students in third through eighth grades. These workshops start Monday, June 19, and include theatrical make up, set work, backstage, character creation, audition preparation, singing, choreography and more.

The team in charge of the teaching is made up of certified teachers, para-educators or former teachers, as well as former and current theater students from Grand Island and surrounding areas. The assembled team represents more than 100 years of working with children and 105 years of theater experience. Thirty-five students will be involved in this weeklong camp and production.

Gilt Jr coordinators are Monika Peters and Barry Carlson.

Tickets to “Everybody’s Groovy” are $7; call the box office at 308-382-2586.

Spots still open for library program on Monday

The Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora is bringing its Portable Planetarium program to the Grand Island Public Library on Monday, and although space is limited, a few spots are still open.

Come gaze at the stars as you take a tour of the night sky.

This program is free and open to all ages. There will be eight showings throughout the day. Registration is required, as space is limited.

Individuals may register online at https://grandisland.evanced.info/signup or call the library during the library’s open hours at 308-385-5333 to register.

Online and phone registration closes at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Each show lasts 30 minutes. Participants are asked to be on time to allow for entering and exiting the planetarium. All participants must be able to sit on the floor for 30 minutes. No chairs are allowed inside the planetarium, and it is not wheelchair accessible.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the Grand Island Public Library’s summer programs for all ages, visit gilibrary.org.

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.

This weekend at the Grand …

“Elemental” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The film journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air- residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

This film is rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language. Running time is one hour, 43 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.