Theater to host Grand Mini Fest

Are you ready to celebrate Batman Day?

Yep, it’s a real thing and the Grand Theatre is ready to observe it with the Grand Mini Fest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the theater in Railside.

Batman Day is celebrated on Sept. 16 this year because it commemorates the superhero’s first appearance in “Detective Comic” in 1939. The day was originally celebrated in June but has moved around a couple times.

Mini Fest will feature 14 vendors, artists and creators showcasing and selling their products on a smaller-scale version of Grand Comic Fest. Cosplayers and prizes are also part of the festivities.

To wrap up the day, the Grand will host a free showing of “Batman” (1989) starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson. Doors open at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7.

In addition. the Grand will show “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Sunday.

After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtles set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. But they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

This film is rated PG for sequences of violence and action, language and impolite material. Running time is one hour, 39 minutes.

Admission is $5 for adults, and $4 for children and seniors

For more information, call the theater, 316 W. Third St., at 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.

Versatile violinist opens MAC season

CENTRAL CITY — The season opener for Merrick Arts Council will feature violinist Olga Smola at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theatre.

Born in Russia, Smola graduated from the Moscow State Conservatory, and currently is a professor of music at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. A versatile violinist, Smola plays solo concerts in many different styles of music, including classical, jazz, Broadway, rock, and even electronic music as a “violin DJ.” Her solo touring credits include concerts in Monaco, Spain, Belgium, Croatia, France, England, Azerbaijan, and throughout Nebraska and the United States.

“MAC brings quality programs to our community at an affordable cost,” says board president Suzanne Philippi. “We are proud of our facility and the chance to show it off to our performers and patrons, providing a quality performing space for both entities.”

Season memberships to Merrick Arts Council are still available for purchase for $60 per person for all five shows and can be purchased at the door at the first show. Single tickets are always available at the door for $15 for adults; students are admitted free.

The rest of the MAC season includes the Julie Baker Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 29; Flamenco Guitarist Daniel Martinez, Sunday, Nov. 26; the Dallas Brass, also featuring high school instrumentalists, Friday, Jan. 19; and storyteller Pippa White on April 7.

For more information, call 308-940-0274 or email macatthepac@gmail.com

Aurora library to host poets, storytellers

AURORA — Poets and storytellers Marci Broyhill and Teresa Kay Orr will present “Riders of the Hoot Owl Trail: Nebraska’s Outlaws,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Alice M. Farr Library in Aurora.

The Humanities Nebraska program acknowledges Nebraska’s “colorful, complex, obscure characters and situations of the Western Movement.” Broyhill and Orr blend music with narrative verse to entertain while sharing stories of Doc Middleton, Kid Wade, vigilantes and the dilemma’s of an outlaw’s wife.

Broyhill grew up along the Cedar-Dixon county line between Highway 20, Nebraska’s Cowboy Railroad Line and Highway 12, Nebraska’s Outlaw Trail. She has participated at poetry gatherings in six states, and published two CDs of her original poetry.

Orr also grew up within the spokes of the Cedar-Dixon county line. She picked up a guitar and developed a true appreciation for many styles of music because of her mother’s influence. As a singer/songwriter, her original music “stirs the heart with intimate songs of family, history and love of country.”

For more information, call the library, 1603 L St., at 402-694-2272.

Aurora gallery to feature works from Lincoln artist

LINCOLN — Espressions: Coffee & Community will feature works from Lincoln artist Julia Noyes through Sept. 30.

The gallery is part of the Leadership Center, 1117 M St., in Aurora.

Noyes says she is influenced by her travels and studies in China, Italy, Russia, Egypt, Scandinavia, France, Ireland, Spain and Alaska. Her abstract expressionistic style, she says, focuses on energy, color, texture and composition.

Noyes received her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College and her master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, before moving to Lincoln, where she now lives and works. She says she has always loved teaching art workshops and offers classes at the Noyes Art Gallery, which she has owned and operated for over 30 years.

For more information about the art exhibit, contact the Leadership Center at 402-694-3214 or check online at www.tlcespressions.org

Take a walk … buy some art

AURORA — Art Walk Aurora was founded in 2014 by a group of local artists and community members and has grown each year since its inception.

But one thing is different this year: it’s been moved from its traditional Saturday date to Sunday to avoid conflicts with Husker football games.

The 2023 event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the city’s historic downtown district. The courthouse lawn will be alive with artistic energy sponsored by local businesses. Local and regional artisans will be exhibiting, demonstrating and selling their artwork. Art enthusiasts can enjoy a day strolling through downtown where the brick streets are lined with historic buildings and locally owned shops and restaurants.

Here is your chance to peek over an artist’s shoulder and watch them at work. Artists working in oil, watercolor, ceramics, illustration, wood turning, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafts and more, will be showcasing their art for sale at Art Walk Aurora.

Live music is also part of the event.

Aurora is located about 20 miles east of Grand Island via Highway 34. For more information on Art Walk Aurora check online at http://artwalkaurora.org/

Museum, theater team up to present ‘Beyond the Lens’

KEARNEY — The Museum of Nebraska Art, in partnership with The World Theatre, presents “Mary Poppins,” the next movie in the Beyond the Lens series, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the theater, 2318 Central Ave., in Kearney.

There is no admission charge.

The next film to be showcased is “Mary Poppins.” In its day in 1964, this lavish modern fairy tale was celebrated for its special effects, along with its catchy songs, and has become a beloved classic. Winner of five Academy Awards®, including Best Actress (Julie Andrews), Best Song (“Chim Chim Cher-ee”) and Best Visual Effects, “Mary Poppins” is a “movie experience your family will enjoy over and over again.”

Gaming group to host Scrabble night

Scrabble Game Night is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Primrose Assisted Living, Capital Avenue and North Road.

The group usually meets the third Monday of each month in the Pub on the second floor at Primrose. All Scrabble players are welcome; bring a board if you have one. There is no registration required and there is no fee to play.

For more information, call La Vonne Catron at 308-382-2663.