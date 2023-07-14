Ongoing

Teen Art Show, featuring works by children 12-18, through July 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Friday, July 14

Hear Grand Island, featuring The Midnight Devils, Alyeska and The Real Zebos, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Bands on the Bricks, featuring the Jason Mayer Band, 6 to 9 p.m., 13th and M streets, downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets; event runs every Friday night through Aug. 11; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911 or auroranebraska.com/

Henderson Community Days, through Sunday, Henderson. Event includes art shows, heritage tours, barbecue (5 to 7 p.m. Friday, downtown park, $8), kids games, sports tournaments, pancake feed (6:30 to 8 a.m., Saturday, Mennonite Heritage Park), Hende365 parade (10 a.m. Saturday), color run, craft and vendor show, tractor pull, food trucks, car show, hamburger fry (5 to 8 p.m. Saturday), fireworks, community church service (10 a,.m. Sunday, downtown park), and more; Henderson Community Days page on Facebook.

Greeley Days and Rodeo, through Sunday, Greeley. Event includes rodeo performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; hot dog feed and teen dance on Friday; sports tournaments, pork supper and street dance on Saturday, and a breakfast buffet and a parade (theme: “A Day at Work”) at 1 p.m. Sunday; Greeley Rodeo Committee page on Facebook.

Cruise Weekend 2023, celebrating 36 years, through Sunday, Kearney. Event includes car shows and auctions, entertainment, food, bike shows, parade, concerts and more. Schedule of events: Kearney Cruise Nite on Facebook.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 15

Coffee & Fishing, 8 to 11 a.m., Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison; hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska. Bring your own coffee; cookies and other goodies will be provided. Bruce Berck, 308-850-8464.

“I AM A MAN: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice,” a pre-Chautauqua event presented by author Joe Starita, 11 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Aimed at an adult audience, the program is part of “What Connects Us,” the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua. Starita discusses the story of how Chief Standing Bear peacefully fought for Native American rights; 308-385-5333.

Platte River Charity Shoot, 30th annual event to benefit Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, Heartland Public Shooting Park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.; first shoot starts at 8; awards presented at 3:45 p.m.; 308-384-7896 or www.PlatteRiverCharityShoot.com

“Wildlife Wander,” Family Saturday at Crane Trust, 1 to 3 p.m., Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center, 9324 Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Explore to find signs of animals sharing the river habitat; best for kids 4-12 and their grownups. Free; 308-382-1820.

State 4-H Horse Show, through Wednesday, Thompson Arena, Fonner Park.

Howard County Fair, through Wednesday, St. Paul. Special activities include Midstates Mud Racing, 1 p.m. Saturday; barbecue cook-off 6 p.m. Sunday, and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tuesday. ($10; free for kids 5 and younger); www.howardcountyfair.net

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 16

Art in the Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stolley Park. Event includes visual and performing arts, a children’s creative center and numerous food booths. Art on display and for sale will include paintings, pottery, quilts, photography and woodworking/wood carving.

Stolley House tours, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stolley Park; free.

Car and bike show, to benefit Koen Barribo and his parents, Tyler Barribo and Makayla Morgan, noon to 4 p.m. Eagle Scout Park south parking lot, 3050 N. Broadwell. Koen was born in May, but he is now in the NICU at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. In addition to cars and bike, several food and product vendors will be on site and donating a portion of their profits. Proceeds from the show will help the family with medical and other expenses. Entry fee is $10 per car or bike; free for viewers, but freewill donations would be appreciated; Kenneth Shepherd , 402-366-7411.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.