Hastings Symphony opens season with free concert

HASTINGS — The 98th season of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, with a family-friendly concert led by new conductor, Tyler Goodrich White.

The concert will feature a mix of patriotic and well-known music including the “Star-Spangled Banner” by John Stafford Smith, “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, Rodeo “Hoedown” by Aaron Copland and the themes from “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets” by John Williams.

White, who is also the director of orchestras and professor of conducting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, takes up the baton after nearly 20 seasons with Byron Jensen at the helm.

The Hastings Symphony Orchestra is also joined by guest conductor, Maggie Frey, age 8, who won the opportunity to conduct “Stars and Stripes Forever” by participating in the Hastings Public Library summer reading program.

This “Family Fun” concert is free and open to everyone. A freewill offering will be collected to help offset some expenses incurred by the HSO, such as music and equipment rental. Season passes will also be available for pickup and purchase before and after the concert.

Season 98 of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra — “Getting to Know You” — promises something for everyone, from the inspiring symphonic traditions of Beethoven, Shostakovich, Schumann, and Sibelius to newer masterpieces by Black, Latinx, LGBT+ and female composers; from the vibrant world of jazz to pops and holiday favorites.

Learn more about the season and purchase season passes and individual tickets at HastingsSymphony.com.

Voices of the Past to feature Grand Island business

The history of a prominent Grand Island business with be the focus of the first Voices of the Past program set for Sunday, Sept. 10.

Mark Miller will share the history of Eakes Office Solutions and its founder, Howard Eakes, at 2 p.m. in Burlington Station, Sixth and Plum streets.

Since opening its doors almost 80 years ago, Eakes has grown to one of the largest business products companies in the Midwest since its founding in 1945.

Sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society, the program is open to the public with a $5 admission fee for non-members.

Coffee and refreshments will follow, with those attending encouraged to share memories of Howard Eakes.

For more information, call 308-750-2202.

Program to focus on 1898 diary

CENTRAL CITY — Megan Sharp will present “The Diary of a Merrick County Girl: Louise Brage” Sunday, Sept. 10, in Central City.

Sharp, executive director of the Merrick County Historical Museum, will present the program at 2 p.m. in the Merrick County Venture Center, 1532 17th Ave. The 1898 diary is in the collection of the museum and unfolds what life is like for this young woman before and after marriage.

A brief business meeting will precede the presentation in which reports and updates will be given on the new museum facility; the public is welcome to attend.

For more information call the museum at 308-624-3367 and leave a message.

Family Fun Fest set for Sunday

KEARNEY — Kearney Cultural Partners, an organization of more then 20 arts and cultural programs, will host a Family Fun Fest on Sunday in Kearney.

This free event is set for 1 to 4 p.m. in Harmon Park.

“Partners” include the Kearney Area Arts Council, Crane River Theater, the Kearney Area Children’s Museum and the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

During the event, kids will have the opportunity to create art, meet “princesses,” get their faces painted, jump in bounce houses and more. In addition, families can see live performances from the Edgerton Explorit Center and professional Native American dancer, singer, and story-teller Garan Coon.

Visit KearneyCulturalPartners.com for more information.

This weekend at the Grand …

“Oppenheimer” is showing this weekend at the Grand Theatre, 316 W. Third St. Showtimes are 7:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

During World War II, Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. appoints physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer and a team of scientists spend years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world’s first nuclear explosion, forever changing the course of history.

This film is rated R for some sexuality, nudity and language. Running time is three hours.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children and seniors. For more information, call 308-381-2667 or visit grandmovietheatre.com.