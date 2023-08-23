How do you know you're old?

When you eat corn on the cob, you need a knife to remove the kernels.

How old am I?

I'm still using incandescent bulbs.

I remember when football coaches wore houndstooth hats.

The cutest girl group I know is the Lennon Sisters.

I remember when people had to pedal bicycles to make them go.

I'm so old, I still call people on the phone.

I remember when cats were just pets — not the center of people's lives.

How old am I?

Before I get up from a chair, I have to think about it for a while.

I remember when businesses were closed on Sundays and when Crazy Days were a big deal in the summer.

I am sometimes uncertain.

When I see people appear in commercials, I never know if they're celebrities or not.

I remember when the Pac-10 was a small conference. Oh wait, it is again.

I remember when people cared more about rescuing each other than shooting video.

I'm an old-fashioned guy. I go to the library for books, not to use makerspace or play laser tag.

I remember when movies didn't have a political agenda. They were just entertainment.

How can you tell I'm over the hill?

I remember when Alex Trebek was a new kid, just down from Canada.

When quality soft drinks come to mind, I think of root beer or Squirt.

You can tell what kind of TV shows I watch. I'm really tired of hearing about Camp Lejeune.

When I sit around with other old guys, we have trouble thinking of another person's name. Usually within about 10 minutes, one of us will think of it. Usually.

I'm still working, so I have advantages. I know what day of the week it is.

I also think my hearing is still pretty good. Some disagree.

My favorite time of the week happens in restaurants, when small packets of jelly arrive with my breakfast.

There's nothing I enjoy more than spreading Smucker's Concord grape jelly on my toast.

That confirms more than anything else that you're old.