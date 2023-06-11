The highlight of my mother’s week comes every Wednesday night, when she get a bubble bath.

She texted us one recent Wednesday, "Had my bath and all is well.”

My mother, who's in assisted living, also likes getting her hair fixed. All things considered, life is pretty good for my mother, who's 95.

Still, you can tell she's not thrilled with the food she's served. She wishes her lunch and dinner had more flavor.

Too often, the meal includes a sandwich, with a very large bun.

“I’m not much of a bread eater,” she says.

The burger inside tends to be dry. She wishes the meal would at least include onions once in a while.

When we visited a couple of weeks ago, we found a large food truck in the parking lot.

My wife said they were delivering another truckload of tasteless food.

The irony is that for decades, my mom created miracles in the kitchen.

But she just eats what she's served, without comment. She's not the type to complain.

With my sister, she gets out and about.

She loves going to restaurants. At Applebee's, she's crazy about the tomato bisque.

At my sister's home, she likes playing cards with her relatives. She's always been competitive.

Back at her apartment, you can tell the staff thinks highly of her. Some of them call her "Sweetie" or "Honey."

My mom likes people. She also has a good sense of humor.

Like many older people, she has a button around her neck to push when she needs help. “Sometimes I think I’d be dead by the time they get to me,” she says.

My mom is appreciative.

She has aches and pains, but she doesn't talk about them.

She worries way more about her kids and grandkids than she does herself.

She doesn’t watch a lot of TV. She's always enjoyed reading.

Her life is quiet, but I don't think she's lonely.

When I ask if she wants to get married again, she says, "Heavens, no.”

She'd like to be around more people whose brain is as sharp as hers is.

She'd be happy to communicate more with her peers. Most of the people in her building have significant hearing problems.

But my mom has a way of making connections with people.

If she had her way, she’d still be living in her longtime home. But she doesn’t mind the changes the new owner is making. "It’s her house now, not mine," she says.

When I call her every week, she's happy to hear from me.

But I'm happier to talk to her.

Every day, I wonder how she's doing.

I'm proud to be her son.