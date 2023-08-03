My wife is always buying me a new wallet, and I don't understand why.

She did it again last month for my birthday. When I saw the box it came in, I knew it. She claims she's given me only three billfolds over the years, but it seems like an annual event.

Even though my wallet is a few years old, I'm perfectly happy with it.

Kenna says my wallet is overstuffed, and that it's falling apart.

I suppose it does look a little beat up. But I can probably get another 20 years out of it.

I'm not alone in this. Every guy I know has a big old wallet stuffed into his right back pocket. That's the way men are -- especially old guys.

Why would we want to buy a new one? It's broken in. It has character.

It also doesn't matter how big it is. Nobody cares that, while seated, I tilt to one side.

For years, I thought I understood Kenna's constant need to replace my wallet. She wants me to be debonair, I thought -- flashing my elegant leather the way James Bond does in the casinos of Monaco.

But after 40 years of marriage, I've made a discovery. It turns out my wife collects purses.

I had no idea she likes handbags. "How long have you known me?" she says just about every day.

She buys me new wallets because she figures I'm getting tired of my current one.

That's the way she gets with purses. She figures I'd like a little variety with wallets.

Just exactly how many purses does my wife have?

"I'm not going to count them for you. I'd never hear the end of it."

But in cleaning the garage recently, she came across a tote filled with purses. She hadn't seen them in years.

"I'm not giving any of them away," she says, even though she admits she owns more than 20 purses.

This time, she bought me a wallet for another reason.

We thought we were going to Canada this summer, so she thought I could use something called an RFID wallet, which prevents scammers from reading credit cards.

Plans for our trip have been canceled. So now I won't even be tempted to abandon my favorite piece of leather.

So what's she going to do with the wallet she just bought me?

"I'm going to put it in a drawer, and the next time you need a wallet, you have it."

That won't be anytime soon.