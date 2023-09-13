It's time to share some central Nebraska trivia.

What began as a police substation at the library is now called the Community Connection Center.

The sprawling Grand Island Senior High Complex has 64 entrances.

Sometimes, Hall County Commissioner Karen Bredthauer brings Scotcharoos to meetings for others to enjoy.

The Loup Basin River Rats are a girls basketball team.

The Hall County Courthouse is one of the finest examples of Beaux-Arts Classicism architecture in the Midwest.

Lots of people order the onion ring dip at Runza.

The Grand Island VA Medical Center was built in 1950.

Oklahoma City is only one mile further from Grand Island (430 miles) than Grand Island is from Rapid City (429 miles).

The Rev. Don Buhrman of St. Leo's says he is "blessed with a good hunting dog, good friends and a supportive parish."

The nickname of the Five Points baseball team is the Pointers.

This Husker Harvest Days layout includes the Syngenta Square Beer Garden.

Lunch choices at Husker Harvest Days include the Hula Hut, the Central Catholic Food Stand, the Eagle's Nest (staffed by Wood River Rural Schools), the Viking Shipyard (operated by Northwest Athletic Boosters) and Pork Place, run by volunteers from Sutton Christian School.

The Mangelsen's store in Omaha has its roots at 208 N. Wheeler in Grand Island.

The city of Grand Island sometimes uses a chemical called DRC-1339 to control the starling population.

Don't mess with the The Gateway Toastmasters. They have a sergeant-at-arms.

Local shoplifters receive a stay-away letter from many local businesses.

ABCDD refers to softball in Grand Island.

The cocktail bar at JR Prufrock's has its fans. (Ed. note - Count me among them.)

Dinsdale Automotive is dog-friendly.

The Union Pacific Railroad first used a tent as a temporary Grand Island depot until the first frame depot was built in 1869. New structures followed in 1875 and 1892. The latter had a dormered roof. The beautiful building that was torn down to make way for the post office in 1967 was Union Pacific's fourth and final Grand Island depot.

The Norwegian Cemetery is northwest of Worms.

Dallas is only 10 miles further from Grand Island (636 miles) than Grand Island is from Milwaukee (626 miles).

You can find the biggest overalls in the world at the Hall County Fair.

Last Saturday, Clarks had its annual Bean Day. The Bean Day Parade started at 2 p.m., and the famous ham and bean dinner was served at 5 p.m.

Grand Island Senior High has a mariachi band.

Wiggle Creek flows into the Middle Loup River.

At the National Junior Angus Show in Grand Island in July, junior Angus exhibitors gathered for a week of fierce competition and fellowship.

Boelus' sports teams were called the Bears.

Cornerstone Bank in Grand Island has a touch of glamour. The vice president and branch manager is Holly Wood.