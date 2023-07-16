On Tuesday, I will turn 67 years old.

I might even think about retiring one of these days, but my mom won't let me.

My mother, who's 95, seems happy that I have a job.

I don't exactly know why I'm singled out. Both of my sisters are retired, and so are their husbands.

My mom has never really said she wants me to keep working. But I can tell she's happy that I have a job.

I think she's glad I have benefits. Plus, she's glad that I remain a productive member of society.

All mothers are happy when their kids turn out normal.

After we leave the house, they hope we stay out of trouble. Above all else, don't get arrested.

From then on, they want us to be decent, respectable people who are regarded well by others.

Anything less would reflect poorly on them.

My mom seems to have particular concern about employment.

She doesn't disparage other people very often.

But when she was still at home, she didn't have much time for able-bodied men who stayed home all day.

A neighbor woman told her one day that she wished her husband had a job.

"Well, yeah, I can imagine you would," she said to herself.

Like any man, I do what my mother tells me to do.

My mom realizes that I'm happier working.

I can't argue with her. I'm glad to still be part of the workforce. I like working at newspapers, which is all I've ever done.

Like every man I know, I'm also a competitive son of a gun. It's fun to get a story that nobody else has.

My mom also understands that continued employment is not guaranteed. She knows I have a smart mouth.

My wife agrees that I'm not ready to stay home. "You wouldn’t know what to do with yourself," she says.

She's thrilled to get me out of the house every day.

There's also an implied threat. "You're going to do your own laundry when you retire," she says.

If the two people who know me best offer the same advice, I guess I'd better keep working.

Plus, I simply can't keep a secret. If I found out something interesting and I wasn't a reporter, who could I tell?