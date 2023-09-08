The Nebraska State Fair’s attendance this year totaled 311,909, an increase of 8.5% over last year.

A news release pointed out that the fair broke 300,000 for the first time since COVID.

Last year’s attendance figure was 287,367. The 2021 total was 266,245. The 2020 fair was a condensed event. The 2019 figure was 283,468. The last time fair attendance surpassed 300,000 was in 2018, when the number totaled 314,805.

“Whatever Your Flavor also extended to weather temperatures at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair,” State Fair executive director Jaime Parr says in a news release. “We had plenty of heat, as well as some rain and lightning, but we had some really pleasant weather days, too. A little bit of everything. Despite the hot closing weekend, attendance was really solid.

“This year’s fair had something for everyone,” Parr continued. “Whether it was the 7,333 livestock entries, extensive entertainment, fun competitions, or wonderful choices of food, the variety was incredible. And we had the 4 millionth visitor to the fair in Grand Island. We can’t wait to welcome Nebraskans to their State Fair again next year.”

“Part of the excitement for the 2023 fair were new programs like the Fair-tastic Friday low sensory day event, the ATV Big Air Tour, Ultimate Bullriding and eight national concert performers during the seven-event Nebraska Lottery Concert Series on the State Fair stages,” the news release says.

In 2017, the fair drew 379,108 people. In 2011 and 2012, attendance surpassed 330,000.

Next year’s fair will run from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2. The theme will be “All Roads Lead to Fun.”

The Nebraska State Fair is seeking feedback from all Nebraskans about the 2023 event. A public survey is available, in English at https://forms.gle/oMwoJpKpwa9xWyWG8 and Spanish at https://forms.gle/PnJBobekCChXXxiGA.