And of course, the Comstock Windmill Festival opened Thursday and includes a full slate of concerts and other entertainment throughout the weekend, and Hear Grand Island continues Friday evening in Amur Plaza in Railside.

Don’t forget the Grand Island Little Theatre’s summer musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” running through Sunday at College Park. Also, the Hastings Community Theatre’s production of “Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” opens tonight, with performances through Sunday and continuing next weekend.

Also this week are a trio of events designed to call awareness to those dealing with cancer, Huntington’s Disease and ALS.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Central Nebraska is tonight (Friday) in Harmon Park in Kearney. The event kicks off with a Celebration Dinner for Survivors, along with a freewill donation barbecue for participants and volunteers at 5 p.m., opening ceremonies follow at 6, with the opening lap at 7. For more information check online at relayforlife.org/centralnebraska

Central Nebraska Walk of Hope, the ninth annual to raise awareness of Huntington’s Disease, starts with registration at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at St Josephat’s Parish Hall, 723 N. Eighth St., in Loup City. Event includes a walk from the Parish Hall to Rose Lane Home (10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), raffles and live auction at St. Josephat’s. For more information, contact Angie Helzer at 308-750-1183 or angiehelzer1@gmail.com

And the ALS in the Heartland annual Tri-City Area Walk is planned for Sunday at Suck’s Lake, 1701 W. Oklahoma in Grand Island. Registration opens at 1 p.m., ceremonial walk follows at 2. Walking is optional, the event also includes free snacks and beverages, raffles, silent auction and more. All funds raised stay in the area. For more information, call 402-592-2374 or check online at alsintheheartland.org.

While you’re out and about, check out the garden-size railroad open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Stolley Park. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. All dates and times are weather permitting; for more information call 308-389-0290.

Calvary Lutheran Church will host an ice cream social fundraiser from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 1304 N. Custer Ave. Freewill donations will benefit the church’s outreach activities; for more information, call 308-382-5446.

Now, about those community festivals …

CornStalk Festival, Cairo

CAIRO — The Cornstalk Festival gets underway Friday evening with a cornhole tournament at the tennis courts and free hot dogs and burgers at the pool park. The pool will be open for free swimming from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The Saturday schedule includes a fun run, pancake feed, car show, kids activities, sports tournaments, music and more. The parade, with the theme “Peace, Love & Apple Pie,” starts at 10:30 a.m. A “Beef, Bottles & Bands” tasting events runs from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Community Center.

The day concludes with indoor concert and dance featuring music by The Victory Underground from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., also at the Community Center.

Cairo is located about 15 miles northwest of Grand Island along Highway 2. For a complete schedule, check the Cairo Cornstalk Festival page on Facebook.

Summer Kickoff, Palmer

PALMER — The third annual summer kickoff hosted by the Palmer Community Club, offers a full slate of activities Saturday afternoon.

Three bands, playing everything from polka to a tribute to Motley Crue, will take the stage during the day. The Leo Lonnie Polka band will play from 5 to 8 p.m., with Villains Dance playing “80s arena rock” starting at 8:30. Music along Main Street concludes with Crue Nation at 10:30 a.m.

The Royal Coachmen will host a car show from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Palmer EMT barbecue cook-off will be serving from 6 to 8 p.m. Menu includes ribs, cowboy beans and chips; hot dog meals will also be available for the kids.

Advance tickets are $15, kids 12 and younger get in free with an adult. Tickets at the gate are $20 before 8:30 p.m. and $10 after 8:30.

Palmer is located about 30 miles northeast of Grand Island. For a complete schedule of events, check out the Palmer Community Club page on Facebook.

Giltner Daze, Giltner

GILTNER — A full day of family fun is set for Saturday in Giltner, starting with a tractor pull for both kids and adults at 10 a.m. Other activities on the schedule include a penny dig at 11 a.m., and “wacky trike” races at 1 p.m.

New this year is a car show open from noon to 4 p.m.

Free activities in the park include mini golf, face painting, a water obstacle course, mechanical bull riding, a bounce house and spider mountain from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Food will be for sale throughout the day and includes shaved ice and ice cream, lunch by Lion’s Club in the Community Center, and a couple of food trucks.

Giltner Daze wraps up with a street dance featuring the Jessy Karr Band from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Giltner is located about 20 miles southeast of Grand Island, seven miles south of I-80.

For a complete schedule of activities, check out the Giltner Daze/Giltner Area Development Corp. page on Facebook.