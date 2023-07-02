Can Care-A-Van says ‘Thank You’

We’d like to thank everyone who donated to Can Care-A-Van, which collected nearly 22,000 pounds of food donations for our Grand Island local food pantries.

We are grateful to both Super Savers for hosting us, Black Hills Energy and Knights of Columbus volunteers for loading and delivering the donations, 10/11 News anchors Jon and Taryn Vanderford for not only spreading the word, but also helping sort and divide items, high school student volunteers for sorting and dividing donations, and our staff members. We couldn’t have done it without you.