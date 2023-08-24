WOOD RIVER — Music, theater, stories and more will take the stage during the upcoming 2023-24 season hosted by the Celebrate Wood River Performing Arts Council.

All performances will staged in the Wood River High School Performing Arts Center. The schedule includes:

“I Can’t Give You Anything But Songs: The Life and Work of Dorothy Fields,” presented by Pippa White, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24. White, accompanied and supported by Vince Learned, shares the life and work of a “fascinating and talented woman,” Dorothy Fields. Fields wrote for Broadway and Hollywood from 1926-1972, worked with the leading composers of her day, and made her way into a business that belonged to men and gave us some of our greatest American songs.

Bathtub Dogs, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Come enjoy a musical performance from UNL’s premier all-male a cappella group. Since 2002, the Bathtub Dogs have developed into a nationally-recognized a cappella group. Their goal as a performing ensemble is simple: To entertain.

The String Beans, 6 p.m. Monday, March 11. With a hilarious stage show and hundreds of catchy, original songs for kids, The String Beans have been a favorite choice for family-friendly entertainment in Nebraska since 2004! From pop and country to rap and rock n’ roll, The String Beans perform a wide variety of original songs about all the things kids love: animals, books, cartoons, food, history, play, science, sports and lots more!

“Musical Medley,” presented by harpist Lauren Meier, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Meier has been playing the harp for more than 30 years. She has performed with orchestras from several states, including Central Nebraska’s own Hastings Symphony Orchestra. Meier’s 45-minute concert will usher in a medley of Wood River High School instrumental and vocal musicians presenting their pieces in preparation for District Music Contest.

“Broken Doll,” presented by the Circle Theater, 7 p.m. Monday, April. 22. “My Broken Doll: The true childhood story of Holocaust survivor Bea Karp”, begins as teenage Beatrice Karp learns she must leave post-war London to begin life anew in the United States. As Bea packs for the journey, each object she places in her suitcase floods her with memories of her life during the war. The play is produced by Circle Theater in collaboration with the Institute for Holocaust Education in Omaha.

In addition, the series also includes several Saturday Friendship Gatherings. All programs meet at 9:30 a.m. in the theater lobby. The schedule includes:

“A Dust-Begrimed and Dirty Looking Set of Men: Hobos and Tramps in NE, 1870-1930s,” presented by Nathan Tye, a history professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“Native Birds and Plants in Central Nebraska,” presented by naturalists from Rowe Sanctuary, Oct. 14. They will talk about native plants, birds in the area, and share an update on their visitor center renovation project.

“Employment at the Grand Island Ordnance Plant: A Personal Experience,” presented by local historian Howard Uhrich, Feb. 24.

“The David Kaufmann Story,” presented by Hall County historian Michelle Setlik, April 13.

Celebrate Performing Arts Series programs are free to the public thanks to the support of the Donna Lee Moyer Performing Arts Gift, Wood River Foundation, Nebraska Arts Council, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Humanities Nebraska. Freewill donations to continue this Series into the future are always appreciated.

For more information on this series, contact Vince Boudreau at 308-583-2961, or go to www.woodriverne.com/town/celebrate-wood-river and download the 2023-2024 brochure.