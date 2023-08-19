So, we survived the summer! Where did the summer go?

It kind of flew by, right? Kids are back in school! So what do we have to celebrate? Right now a cute little caterpillar!

So our summer was amazing. We had 1,000 registrants of all ages take part in our “All Together Now” summer reading programs. We read 943,055 total minutes. You can bet we will doing a million minutes challenge next summer.

I think patrons enjoyed challenging themselves to read and the prizes were great too. A big thank you to the staff, volunteers, sponsors, businesses and of course our library foundation.

We had some great moments for children’s programming. The Children’s Art Show in June had 74 young artists take part. We had, on average, weekly attendance: 34 for our Baby and Toddler programs, 34 for our Golden Sower Fun Club, 49 for Stories and Crafts, 29 for the Big Kid’s Club 29, and 189 for our Mega Mondays.

I loved the Kindness Carnival kickoff that had 350 in attendance and the Fontanelle Forest raptors had a packed house.

Teen programming went well with our new teen and technology librarian Erica and staff getting teens in the door. The AfterHours kickoff, complete with Laser Tag had 100 teens attend. There were 115 teens who took part in the summer reading program. Teens read a hefty 192,630 minutes. I think one of the teens favorite programs this summer was the makerspace cactus craft, the Anime Club t-shirts program, and the Smash Brother’s Tournament — always a big hit.

Adults really knocked it out of the park this summer reading 315,962 minutes. The adult book talks, makerspace Crafternoon programs, and book clubs have been really drawing people in.

We hosted Humanities Nebraska with the “Spark Your Curiosity” theme “Celebrating 50 Years. “

We hosted Joe Starita’s book talk, “I am a Man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice.” We also hosted four Chautauqua programs with 50-70 in attendance each program. We currently have the art exhibit, “Journey Stories,” from the Smithsonian and local history from the Hall County Historical Society and the library. Check it out. It’s really nice.

This last week the library’s Bygone BookClub, is a partnership program with the Hall County Historical Society, had 142 attendees for the amazing discussion on Mildred Schindler Janzen’s life and her book, “Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin: One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany” by Janzen with Sherye S. Green.

We hosted a Naturalization Ceremony with USCIS for 23 candidates for citizenship this past Thursday. Our diverse library was the perfect setting for welcoming new citizens to our Nebraska communities. Mayor Roger Steele welcomed everyone. The library is hosting a Seed Saving and Tomato Tasting program today (Saturday, Aug. 19); come check it out!

The library staff entered the Nebraska State Fair Cable Spool Contest with our entry of “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” based on the classic book by Eric Carle about a caterpillar that snacks. Perfect theme for Whatever Your Flavor! The library will be providing some stories and crafts at the State Fair at the Latina Fiesta on Sept. 3.

As the school year gets underway, the library will be hosting a multilingual StoryTime for the community from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. We will have stories in four languages: Arabic, Somali, Spanish and English. Kids can make a craft, and have a snack too.

This is part of the Welcoming Initiative with the City of Grand Island, United Way, Central District Health Department, Library Foundation and many, many others. There will be informational tables from other community groups for the public to learn about our great city.

You can also find out about our great programs coming up for children, teens and adults. You can check them out at www.gilibrary.org. It’s always fun to change like that ole caterpillar.