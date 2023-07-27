CHAPMAN — The 62nd annual Central Nebraska Amateur Radio Club ham fest and steak fry is set for Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, at Bader Memorial Park outside of Chapman.

Those attending will need a vehicle permit ($6 daily/$25 annual) that is available at the park office.

The schedule includes:

Saturday

10 a.m.: FCC exams administered by the Progressive Amateur Radio Club of North Platte. Bring necessary fee and paperwork.

2 p.m.: Old-time ice cream social headed up by KCØNUK/Jeremy and KEØSJA/Jennifer. Those attending are asked to bring your own freezer, fixins, bowl, spoon and a chair. Cookies and bars are also needed.

3:30 p.m.: Afternoon transmitter hunt. W0IOO/Bill Seier will present a short instructional session before the hunt.

6 p.m.: Grilled hot dogs and hamburgers, choice of side, chips and drink for a fee.

7 p.m.: Big Ed’s Popcorn Emporium, sponsored by Blue Valley ARC. Free popcorn in memory of Ed Doehling/WØHQE. Provides an opportunity to learn more about amateur radios and their function.

Sunday

7:30 a.m.: Coffee and rolls, sponsored by Grand Island Radio Society. Donations are requested.

9 a.m.: Church services, led by KD0AN/Lee and WB0USW/Mert.

10 a.m.: Registration begins, with a fee charged to cover the noon steak fry, day’s activities and prize drawings. Bring a covered dish and utensils. Also, there will be a swap meet, please bring your own tables.

11-11:30 a.m.: CNARC provides sirloin steaks or sirloin burgers and water. A covered dish is to be furnished by everyone. Bring your own table service.

This ham fest was started in 1962 with the family in mind. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact Jeremy Smith at 308-850-1745 or the Central Nebraska ARC web site: cnarc.club