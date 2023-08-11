New Life Community Church plans Saturday concertNew Life Community Church, 301 W. Second St., has scheduled a Christian concert from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

New Legacy Project, “one of Nashville’s finest men’s vocal bands,” will be performing gospel music with a southern twang.

The group, formerly known as Blackwood Legacy, is known for its “impeccable harmonies, home-spun humor, dynamic stage presence and love of God.”

The event is non-denominational and open to the public. Admission is free to this non-ticketed concert, so come early for best seating.

For more information, contact the church at 308-384-5369.

Trinity United Methodist’s Praise on the Plaza

set for SundayTrinity United Methodist Church will host its annual event, Praise on the Plaza, Sunday, Aug. 13, (weather permitting) in Railside at Amur Plaza, 300 N. Wheeler.

Cookies, fellowship and a drumming circle will precede the service at 8:30 a.m.

CrossPoint Worship, with communion, follow at 9 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring your lawn chairs.

For additional information, call the church at 308-382-1952.

Calvary Lutheran hosting blood drive Aug. 18Calvary Lutheran Church at 13th and Custer streets will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18.

Appointments can be made by calling Ileane McCoy at 308-384-1720 or online at redcrossblood.org

Chapman UMC schedules brats

supper for Aug. 20CHAPMAN — The Chapman United Methodist Church, 301 Ninth St., will host a brats and chili dog supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the fellowship hall.

The menu includes a brat or chili dog, sides and desserts.

The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and younger. Extra brats or chili dogs are $4; extra sides are $3 and desserts are $2 and $3.

The event also includes a raffle.

Mobile food pantry set for Saturday at

College ParkThe monthly drive-thru mobile food pantry in Grand Island is set for Saturday, Aug. 12, at College Park; enter on Tech Drive.

Food distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Church, with help from First Presbyterian Church and the Grand Island Senior High Honor Society, will host the monthly Loaves & Fishes food bank. The best time to arrive is between 9 and 11 a.m.; please do not arrive before 7:30 a.m.

Drivers should remain in their vehicles. No appointment and no identification are required. There also are no income requirements, but basic information on the households receiving the food will be collected. Volunteers will put one box of food in each vehicle’s trunk or backseat.

The food is provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha.

For more information, contact Trinity UMC at 308-382-1952.