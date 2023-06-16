Genoa United Methodist’s

closing ceremony, June 25GENOA — After 139 years, the Genoa United Methodist Church is closing. The last service will be June 25.

District Superintendent Chales Murithi will conduct the closing ceremony at 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend this service and take a final look at the church.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran

serving aebleskiver June 17DANNEBROG — Aebleskiver will be served at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 403 S. Mill St. in Dannebrog, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

Sausage, eggs, applesauce and a drink will be part of the meal in addition to aebleskiver, sweet Danish pancake balls.

Freewill donations will be accepted.

Celebration of Pastor Niemeier’s

25th year of ministry, June 25WORMS — The congregation at Worms’ Zion Lutheran Church will be celebrating Pastor Craig Niemeier’s 25th year of ministry on Sunday, June 25

Worship is at 10:15 a.m., followed by a potluck dinner in the gym. All are welcome to join in the celebration.