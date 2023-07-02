Sunday, July 2

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, July 3

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

Wednesday, July 5

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6:30 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Thursday, July 6

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

United Commercial Travelers — 6:30 p.m., potluck and bingo, FOP Hall, 825 N. White. Information: 308-382-7236.

Ashlar Lodge No. 33 A.F. & A.M. — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Center, 417 W. Third. Information: 308-379-4914.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 2 p.m., Tommy’s Restaurant, 1325 S. Locust. Activity: play Bunco.

Overland Trails Council Roundtable — 7 p.m., council office, 2808 O’Flannagan St. Information: Dave Plond, 308-379-3155.

Friday, July 7

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Platt Duetsche Ladies Society — Noon luncheon, cards, 1315 W. Anna. Information: Pat Miller, 308-384-0976; Beverly Wolfe, 308-384-6655.

Saturday, July 8

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, Central City Airport. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or adzwink@msn.com

Sunday, July 9

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, July 10

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party” by Daniel James Brown. Information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 11

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457. Sharon ckg for subject for July

Grand Island Noon Rotary — Noon, Grand Island Tourism office, 201 W. Third. Activity: Sculpture walk in Railside. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Telephone Pioneers — 11:30 a.m., IHOP, 3429 W. 13th. Information: Koann Hansen, 308-380-0883.

Hargis House Women’s Club — 1 p.m., 1109 W. Second. Information: 308-850-1480.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Activity: Installation of officers. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — Noon, home of member Diane Honore. Activity: Fourth of July potluck. Information: Edie Grim, 308-226-2578.

Wednesday, July 12

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Speaker: Don Shuda presenting an update on the veterans cemetery.

Thursday, July 13

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Speaker: Jamie Parr regarding plans and programs for the Nebraska State Fair. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 7 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: “Quilt Story — Everyone Has One,” presented by Reeze Hanson from Ottawa, Kansas. Visitors are always welcome. Information: Anna Wood, 308-391-1953. Information, Janice Stuhmer, 308-940-1018.

Friday, July 14

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Sunday, July 16

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 4 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465.

Monday, July 17

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine. Information: Greg Hamik, 308-379-4368.

Tuesday, July 18

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Noon Rotary — Noon, Tabitha at Prairie Commons, 3490 Grove St. Activity: Tour of facility. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee meeting room. Information: Greg Neal, 308-379-2651.

Wednesday, July 19

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., 1315 W. Anna. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.

Thursday, July 20

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m., the northeast room at American Red Cross, 404 E. Third, Information: Jeremy Smith, 308-850-1745.

Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Cost: $1. Attendees can bring finger food. Information: Jean Chesnut at 308-384-3723.

Literacy Council Tutor Training and Support — 5:30 p.m., 115 W. Charles. Information: 308-675-3292.

Friday, July 21

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465.

Sunday, July 23

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. Information: 308-384-3266. Meeting via Zoom; for information, contact Tom Genung, 402-984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net

Monday, July 24

Altrusa International — 5 p.m., Texas T-Bone Steakhouse, 1600 S. Locust. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Tuesday, July 25

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Noon Rotary — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: Jamie Parr regarding 2023 Nebraska State Fair. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Clayton Pfeifer, 308-390-3332.

Wednesday, July 26

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. For location information, contact: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.

Spanish-speaking Child Care Providers — 6:30 p.m., Room 103, College Park, 3180 W. Highway 30. For anyone interested in providing childcare in Hall County to provide peer support, share resources and information, and discuss childcare topics. Information: 308-383-7267.

Thursday, July 27

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Friday, July 28

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Saturday, July 29

Grand Island Unit, National Association of Parliamentarians — 1 p.m., Grand Island Public Library. Workshop topic: “Questions commonly asked by community organizations about parliamentary procedure.” Information: Sandy Olson, 308-380-6017.