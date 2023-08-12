Hall County

VFWA 1347Nine Hall County VFWA 1347 members met Aug. 1 for their monthly meeting at the United Veterans Club.

Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer. President Lori Skala called the meeting to order.

A thank-you note was received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for underwear provided.

Linda Winget reported a joint gathering on July 29 at the VAMC had five VFWA members, nine American Legion Auxiliary and Legion Riders, two Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service and five Elks members. Activities included bingo and Tai Chi, followed by hamburgers and brats.

Upcoming activities include:

Aug. 26, 10 a.m. School of Instruction, with State President Synthia Stanosheck at the UVC; and 6 p.m., Wings of Hope at Stolley Park.

Sept. 4, 10 a.m. Veterans Appreciation Day in the Event Center at the State Fair. Volunteers need to report at 9:15 a.m., doors will open at 9:30.

It was voted to increase national dues to $10 at the VFW National Convention. The state had previously voted to increase its dues to $8. A group will discuss how much local dues need to be increased.

Auxiliary member Renee’ Ekhoff received two $200 scholarships from National VFW to apply towards her teaching doctorate studies.

Closing prayer was given by Linda Winget.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the UVC, with lunch at noon followed by a meeting at 1 p.m.

Gateway ToastmastersMitch Nickerson opened the July 26 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters with the club mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Chris Waters was Toastmaster and his theme for the night was, “The Secret to a joy Filled Life!”

Arthur Wentz recited a prayer for his invocation. Word master, Jackie Gfeller introduced her word for the night, “delight,” and then challenged members to use the word throughout the meeting.

Mitch Nickerson brought laughter to the group as joke master.

Jerry Posey gave a presentation about the heat and storms he was experiencing in Texas.

Mary Girard led the Table Topics portion of the meeting, where she asked questions centered on the theme. Addressing her questions were, Wentz, Gfeller and Deb Waskowiak.

Kim Anderson served as general evaluator for the meeting. Mike Frank gave a formal evaluation of the speaker and Mary Ingram was the timer.

The theme for the Aug. 2 Gateway Toastmasters meeting was “Kindness.” Deb Waskowiak led the group as toastmaster. Wayne Osgood shared a powerful story about how forgiveness can be centered on kindness for his invocation.

Mary Girard gave the word of the night, “gumption.” Members were challenged to use it during the meeting. Jerry Posey was the group’s joke master.

Arthur Wentz gave a presentation titled, “The not so Golden Rule.” His message was focused on kindness.

Mary Ingram led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Osgood, Posey and Jackie Gfeller addressed her questions about intention with a one-to-two minute response.

Gfeller served as general evaluator. Mitch Nickerson evaluated the speaker.

A Toastmasters Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.