Danish Sisterhood

CAIRO — Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met Thursday, Aug. 3, with seven members at the Vault in Cairo.

The group enjoyed lunch and then celebrated Sylvia McTavish’s birthday with song and cupcakes. Also, new member Bev Dethlefs from Dannebrog was welcomed into the group.

Members then traveled to the Kenny garden south of Cairo. Randy Kenny was the host and guide. There were so many flowers, special grasses, trees, hanging baskets, floral arrangements, lattice work, gazebos, swings, benches, fountains and tropical plants. To the west of the yard was a bird sanctuary. A fun time was had by all and they definitely will tell their friends and family about this heaven on earth.

The next meeting will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the home of Sylvia McTavish for a sack lunch.

Anyone interested in joining the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can call Edie Grim at 308-226-2578.

Prairie PioneerQuilt Guild

The Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild met Aug. 10 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Those attending enjoyed the program by Ilene Bartos from Urbandale, Iowa.

Volunteers are appreciated to help hang the quilts at the Nebraska State Fair. Those able to help are asked to come any time after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. You do not need to be a member of the Quilt Guild to volunteer.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at St. Leo’s. The agenda includes a trunk show by Debby Galloway from Kilgore. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, call President Anna Wood at 308-391-1953.