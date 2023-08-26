Gateway Toastmasters

Jerry Posey led the group as toastmaster for the Aug. 9 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters. The theme was, “Extraterrestrial Activity Among Us.”

Mary Ingram presented the invocation challenging the group to be curious about the topic. Deb Waskowiak introduced the word of the night, “peripheral.” Jackie Gfeller fueled laughter as joke master. Mary Girard gave a heartfelt presentation about her dog, Max.

Arthur Wentz led the Table Topics portion of the meeting with some interesting questions about an extraterrestrial experience. Posey, Gfeller and Girard addressed his question with a one-to-two minute response.

Chris Waters served as general evaluator and reflected on the meeting. Kim Anderson evaluated the speaker. Mike Frank gave the timing report for the speakers and evaluator.

The theme for Gateway Toastmasters’ Aug. 16 meeting was, “Fear Kills More Dreams Than Failure Ever Will.” Kim Anderson led the group as toastmaster.

Jackie Gfeller kicked off the evening with her invocation about fear. Mary Ingram introduced the word of the night, “indomitable.” Mitch Nickerson entertained the group as joke master.

Wayne Osgood gave a presentation with his “100 Day Challenge and the Power of Love is Service to Others.”

Chris Waters led the Table Topic portion of the meeting. Nickerson, Mike Frank, Arthur Wentz and guest Branden Leffler addressed his questions.

Frank served as general evaluator for the meeting. He called for a roundtable discussion for feedback for the speaker. Wentz gave the timing report while Ingram gave the grammarian report

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.