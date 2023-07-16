Gateway Toastmasters

The theme for Gateway Toastmasters’ June 21 meeting was “Unusual Family Traditions.” Mike Frank led the group as toastmaster.

Jerry Posey recited an original invocation. Jackie Gfeller introduced the word for the night, “weird.” It fit the theme nicely. Kim Anderson was the comic serving as joke master.

Mary Ingram gave a presentation about the power of brainstorming.

Mitch Nickerson led Table Topics, where he asked interesting questions to allow members to speak off the cuff. Gfeller, Anderson and Posey gave their responses.

Arthur Wentz served as general evaluator for the meeting, while Gfeller focused on evaluating the speakers and gave the timing report.

Sargent at Arms Mary Girard opened the June 28 meeting with the group’s mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Jerry Posey served as toastmaster. The theme for the night was, “Are We Living in a Simulation?”

Mary Ingram shared a reading about believing in yourself. Mitch Nickerson brought laughter to the group as joke master. Jackie Gfeller provided the word of the night, “simulate.”

Girard was the speaker for the evening. She is preparing a presentation for an upcoming nursing conference and getting feedback was valuable.

Deb Waskowiak shared a piece she had written to celebrate her father, who had passed recently.

Mike Frank led the Table Topic session. Ingram, Gfeller and guest Wayne Osgood addressed his questions about the upcoming Fourth of July celebration.

Gfeller served as general evaluator for the meeting. Chris Waters evaluated the speaker. Nickerson served as timer. Gfeller was the grammarian.

“Power of Human Connections” was the theme for Gateway Toastmasters’ July 5 meeting. Mary Ingram led the group as toastmaster.

Wayne Osgood presented an original poem for his invocation. Mike Frank introduced the word of the night. “empathy.”

Arthur Wentz entertained the group with his jokes about our connections through the internet. Mitchell Nickerson gave an interesting presentation focused on how we feel about happiness and joy. Are they the same?

Chris Waters led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Jerry Posey, Kim Anderson, Frank and Wentz addressed his questions with a one-to-two minute response.

Anderson served as general evaluator and reflected on the meeting. Mary Girard evaluated the speaker. This feedback is what helps speakers develop their skills. Posey gave the timing report for the speakers and evaluator.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge

Results for June were:

Tuesday, June 6 — First, Lonnie Rice, Charlie Fox; second, Catherine Kutilek, Pam Millnitz; third, Phil and Jackie Maynard.

Thursday, June 8 — First, Pat Vogel, Tom Beswick; second, Catherine Kutilek, Bobbie Morgan; third, Linda Hessel, Mary Fox.

Tuesday, June 13 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; second, Steve Millnitz, Bob Fickes; third, Gina Olsen, Mary Fox.

Thursday, June 15 — First, Charlie Fox, Myrna Sullivan; second, Pat Grudzinski, Bob Fickes; third, Tom Beswick, Jerry Kenyon.

Tuesday, June 20 — First, Gina Olsen, Mary Fox; second, Steve Millnitz, Jerry Kenyon; third, Bobbie Morgan, Pat Grudzinski.

Thursday, June 22 — First, Steve Millnitz, Mary Fox; second, Bobbie Morgan, Myrna Sullivan; third, Gina Olsen, Catherine Kutilek.

Tuesday, June 27 — First, Pat Grudzinski, Tom Beswick; second, Pat Knust, Pat Vogel; third, Mona Dubas, Linda Hessel.

Thursday, June 29 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Bob Fickes; second, Steve and Pam Millnitz; third, Maria Dierks, John Weidner.