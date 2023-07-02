Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227

Members of Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace No. 2227, met June 15 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Regent Michelle McDonald opened the meeting. A thank-you note was read from Blessed Sacrament Preschool for the rosaries they received. Also read was a thank-you note from State Regent Betty Fredericks for the music provided at the state convention, along with a stipend for the two performers. Gracie Woods sent a thank-you note for winning the CDA scholarship. She plans to attend UNK and become a physician’s assistant. Thank yous were received from Mason Messmer, Evlin and Kaitlin Kenny, and Keaton for the graduation cards they received from Court Queen of Peace.

A meal was served during the ceremony performed for six new members who joined this year.

Five cards were sent out for baptisms performed at Blessed Sacrament. In September the group will have a baby shower for its Spiritual Adoption program in which they pray to spare the life of the pre-born baby who is in danger of abortion.

Candy Kisses were handed out to Fathers at Blessed Sacrament and Resurrection churches after Masses on June 18. The group also provided food on June 24 for its Habitat for Humanity work day.

It was decided tor make Christmas prayer shawls for the court’s nursing home members.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21.