Danish SisterhoodSeven members of Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113 met July 11 at the home of Diana Honore for their Fourth of July luncheon.

Honore read a report from the Danish Museum in Elk Horn, Iowa, on how to make a pledge or a donation. A motion to give $100 as a gift was carried.

The group discussed the District Annual Convention set for Sept 9 in Lincoln, hosted by Lincoln Lodge No. 90. Registrations have to be in by Aug. 25.

Danish Sisterhood will next meet for lunch at noon Aug. 1, at the Vault in Cairo, followed by viewing the gardens of Randy and Barb Kenny.

Anyone interested in the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, can call Edie Grim at 308-226-2578.

Prairie Pioneer

Quilt GuildThe Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild met July 13 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Everyone enjoyed the program “Quilt Story — Everybody Has One,” presented by Reeze Hanson from Ottawa, Kansas.

The Quilt Guild displayed quilts and sold tickets for this year’s raffle quilt at Art in the Park on July 16.

Members were reminded to submit entries by July 19 for the Hall County Fair.

The Nebraska State Fair is fast approaching. Entry deadline is Aug. 8. Any time after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, members and volunteers are asked to help get the 400-500 quilts up and ready for display. And volunteers are needed at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 to take down the quilts. Volunteers are also needed to help with the white gloving during the fair. It’s a wonderful way to view the quilts, while answering questions and visiting with fair attendees. Please contact Janice Stuhmer at 308-940-1018 to sign up for a shift. You do not need to be a member of the Quilt Guild to volunteer.

The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at St. Leo’s. The agenda includes a quilt trunk show by Ilene Bartos from Urbandale, Iowa. Visitors are always welcome.

For more information, call President Anne Wood at 308-391-1953.

Gamma Chapter, Nebraska Delta Kappa GammaGamma Chapter, Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma, hosted a networking workshop July 11 at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room. Thirty members from the following chapters, Kappa, Omicron, Upsilon, Zeta, Alpha Kappa and Alpha Zeta were in attendance.

Gamma Chapter President Colleen O’Neill welcomed the members and two Nebraska State officers, Lauren Walker, president, and Dr. Margie Nowak, treasurer.

The group was divided into three small groups for discussions on the recruitment and retention of members and chapter programs and leadership issues. There was discussion concerning how to develop leadership at the chapter level. State President Lauren Walker spoke about her biennium theme, “Every Member Matters.” She encouraged the group to access the Delta Kappa Gamma International website for information.

Networking was a success as members enjoyed working with their neighboring chapters.

Kappa Chapter,

Delta Kappa Gamma Society InternationalKappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met June 15 at Ashton and Farwell, hosted by Group 2’s Charlotte Rasmussen, Theda VanHorn and Ann Bjorklund.

Eleven members met at the Polish Heritage Museum in Ashton and were greeted by host Phyllis Piechota. She invited Kappas to have kolaches and coffee, followed by free time to view the many museum displays.

Special guests were Roxie Lindquist, outgoing state DKG president, and her parents. All had lived in the Ashton area for many years.

Kappa members then went to Farwell for lunch at the Back 40. President Lois Wegner called the meeting to order. Lindquist spoke briefly about growing up in Ashton, her time as a DKG member, offices she’s held over the years, and how 2023 Convention problems had been resolved.

Treasurer Dianne Vorderstrasse reported giving the Museum a $25 donation and that all dues were to be paid by July 1.

With some Kappa members encountering health and relocation issues, it was mentioned that “reserve” membership in DKG can be granted only to those who cannot participate in meetings and activities and that each situation needs chapter evaluation.

Wegner reported four Kappa members attended the April State Convention in Aurora. More complete reporting can be found in the current State Quarterly issue.

Kappa members were able to attend a networking meeting in July. Upon receiving a state Esther Pilster grant, Gamma Chapter, which accommodates Adams, Hall and Hamilton counties, hosted the meeting. In attendance were State President Loren Walker and Treasurer Margie Nowak along with members from six Central Nebraska chapters. All discussed ideas about membership retention and expansion, as well as relevant programming.

The next meeting will be Sept. 21 in Central City and feature a Mission Heart visit. Group 3 will host. The time and place will be announced later.

Hall County VFWA 1347Eleven Hall County VFWA 1347 members and one guest were present when Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer for the July 11 meeting.

President Lori Skala welcomed Sue Halicka as a new member.

A thank-you note was received from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for treats brought and helping with bingo.

Billie Herron reported the American Legion Auxiliary and the VFWA will co-host an outdoor games and picnic day for VAMC residents beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29. Games and food will be supplied.

Lori Skala reported members helped take down the flags on July 9. Boy Scouts, 4-H Club members and Grand Island Senior High wrestlers who also helped were mentored about folding of the flag.

Lyanne Kelly reported she’d taken the Buddy Poppy hat that won first place at the State Convention to Kearney’s Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home.

LaVonne Catron reported a dues increase of $2.50 will be in effect beginning Jan. 1, 2024. After Jan. 1, annual dues will be $8 to the State plus the Auxiliary dues.

Guest Kaylene Riley, an American Legion Auxiliary member, reported that about 10 people helped clean and refurbish the flower bed just south of the entrance to the United Veterans Club.

The Auxiliary donated $75 to the Legion Riders for their activities.

Skala attended the new Nebraska Veterans Cemetery informational meeting. Monies have been approved and ground breaking will be on Veteran’s Day.

Charcuterie board trophies will be prepared for the Wreaths Across America Fundraiser Car Show on Oct. 14 at the UVC west parking lot.

Catron has 2023-24 Committee packets for those who need them.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the UVC. Lunch will be available at noon, followed by the meeting at 1 p.m.