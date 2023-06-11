Grand Island Duplicate Bridge

Results for May were:

Tuesday, May 2 — First, Phil and Jackie Maynard; second, Tom Beswick, Mary Fox; third, Pat Vogel, Diane Kenyon.

Thursday, May 4 — First, Barbara Morgan, Myrna Sullivan; second, Jerry Kenyon, Tom Beswick; third, Gina Olsen, Mona Dubas.

Tuesday, May 9 — First, Jerry Kenyon, Myrna Sullivan; second, Mary Fox, Gina Olsen; third, Charlie Fox, Mona Dubas.

Thursday, May 11 — First, Catherine Kutilek, Gina Olsen; second, Pat Grudzinski, Myrna Sullivan; third, Linda Hessel, Mary Fox.

Tuesday, May 16 — First, Diane Kenyon, Pat Vogel; second, Tom Beswick, Sonya Collins; tied for third, Pat Knust, Ronda Kruger and Charlie Fox, Patt Rice and LeeAnn Jensen, Myrna Sullivan.

Thursday, May 18 — First, Tom Beswick, Jerry Kenyon; second, Charlie Fox, Myrna Sullivan; tied for third, Bob Fickes, Pat Grudzinski and Linda McConnell, Ronda Kruger.

Tuesday, May 23 — First, Jackie and Phil Maynard; second, Tom Beswick, Barbara Morgan; third, Lonnie Rice, Jerry Kenyon.

Thursday, May 25 — First, Pat Knust, Pat Vogel; second, Linda Hessel, Sheryl Clymer; third, Linda McConnell, Ronda Kruger.

Tuesday, May 30 — First, Barbara Morgan, Pat Knust; second, Pat Vogel, Tom Beswick; third, Ed and Sam Schrock.

Gateway Toastmasters

Sergeant at Arms Mary Girard opened the May 31 meeting of Gateway Toastmasters with the club mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance. Chris Waters served as Toastmaster. The theme for the meeting was “Summertime in Nebraska.” Kim Anderson presented the word of the night, “coalesce.” Jackie Gfeller brought laughter to the group as joke master.

Girard gave a moving presentation about Max the wonder dog.

Mitch Nickerson led the Table Topics portion of the meeting where he asks a question to a member. The member responds with a one-to-two minute response. Anderson, Gfeller, Jerry Posey and Deb Waskowiak met the challenge of addressing his questions.

Mike Frank gave a formal evaluation on the speaker. Gfeller gave the timing report.

The group closed the meeting with a round table discussion about whether the group will remain a formal toastmasters club or redefine their mission to include a writers’ support element.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.