Danish Sisterhood

Danish Sisterhood, Western Star Lodge No. 113, met June 6 at the Olive Garden Italian Restaurant.

The five members present celebrated Jackie Gawrych’s 70th birthday.

The group discussed the annual Danish Grundelfest in Dannebrog set for Saturday, June l7. Dannebrog is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the hike and bike trail so there will be lot of bikes. There will also be a showing of classic cars and old tractors in addition to good food and lots of craft vendors.

The next meeting will be at noon July 11 at the home of Diane Honore, where the group will have its Fourth of July potluck.

New members are welcome. If you would join the fellowship of Danish Sisterhood, call Edie Grim at 308-226-2578.