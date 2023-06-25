Hall County

VFWA 1347Fourteen Hall County VFWA 1347 members met June 6 at the United Veterans Club.

Chaplain Lyanne Kelly gave the opening prayer. David Jewett called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

President Lori Skala reminded members the first of July begins the new fiscal year when all annual memberships need to be renewed.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center sent a thank-you note for root beer floats and for the volunteers assisting with bingo on May 20, Armed Forces Day.

Donations of $553 were received for poppies distributed at the Memorial Day service.

Jean Seely reported several members helped raise flags at Veterans Memorial Park before Memorial Day and assisted with the distribution of buddy poppies.

Billie Herron reported plans are being made for a joint activity outside for games and watermelon in July.

Herron reported posting pictures of Memorial Day activities on Facebook.

LaVonne Catron attended the VFW and Auxiliary State Convention on June 3 and 4 in Lincoln. Catron reported: 1) State dues increase beginning Jan. 1, 2024. 2) Possible national dues increase when the national convention meets in July. 3) Unmet-needs donations of over $11,000 were distributed to help veterans last year. 4) She announced the Auxiliary awards and recognitions presented at the convention. 5) Kelly’s Buddy Poppy decoration won first place; the display had the most poppies and was awarded $75.

Catron and Jean and Janie Zweifel have volunteered to meet after July’s national conference to work the continued Auxiliary growth if dues do go up.

Members were reminded about bingo at the VAMC on Saturday, June 24; and the Army National Guard Band concert on Friday, June 23, at Stuhr Museum.

Veterans and Auxiliary members cleaned up the flower bed in front of the UVC on June 19.

The Charter was draped in memory of Helen Harsh, a past state officer.

Catron won three state convention baskets. Items were distributed, with everyone in attendance receiving something.

Because the next meeting date falls on Tuesday, July 4, it was agreed to meet July 11 at the UVC. Those wanting to eat together meet at noon. The meeting follows at 1 p.m.

Gateway ToastmastersThe Gateway Toastmasters’ June 7 meeting was led by President Jackie Gfeller. Mitch Nickerson opened the meeting with the club mission statement and Pledge of Allegiance.

Arthur Wentz introduced the word of the night, “conundrum.” Nickerson brought laughter to the room with his jokes.

The primary purpose for this meeting was business directed. The group had a healthy discussion about the club itself.

Chris Waters led the Table Topic session. Mary Ingram, Mike Frank, Jerry Posey and Deb Waskowiak addressed his questions.

The theme for the June 14 meeting was, “The Gift of Life.” Mitch Nickerson led the group as toastmaster. He opened the meeting stressing the importance of blood donations with the American Red Cross.

Mary Ingram entertained as joke master.

Jackie Gfeller gave an entertaining presentation about how life is like a roll of toilet paper. The second speaker for the night, Chris Waters, read a piece from the book title, “Yes And.”

Kim Anderson led the Table Topics portion of the meeting with questions about gifts. Jerry Posey and Mike Frank addressed her questions with a one-to-two minute response.

Frank did a formal evaluation of the first speaker. Several members gave their thoughts on the reading. Ingram served as official timer.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

Prairie Pioneer

Quilt GuildThe Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild met June 15 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. A trunk show by Julie Lechner was enjoyed by all.

The Prairie Pioneer Quilt Guild will be displaying quilts and selling tickets for this year’s raffle quilt at Art in the Park, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Stolley Park.

The group will next meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at St. Leo’s. Reeze Hanson from Ottawa, Kansas, will present “Quilt Story — Everyone Has One.”

For more information, call President Anna Wood at 308-391-1953.