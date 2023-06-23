In observance of Pollinator Week, Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center will host a pollinator picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

For the “picnic” part, visitors can bring a sack lunch to enjoy on the patio or purchase a hot dog meal from the snack bar.

This event for all ages also includes games, crafts, science projects and other activities led by Crane Trust volunteers. Everyone is also invited to explore the center’s nature trails and indoor exhibits.

There is no change, but donations are always welcome.

Pollinator Week raises awareness for pollinators and spreads the word about what we can do to protect them.

Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center is located at 9325 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). For more information, call 308-382-1820 or visit cranetrust.org.